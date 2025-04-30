Investing in land is best reward for hardworking Nigerians – Akpa Achema

…unveils flexible land plan for civil servants

As Nigeria celebrates its hardworking citizens this Workers’ Day, Dr. Engr. Akpa Stephen Achema, the distinguished Chief Executive Officer of ZOE New Dawn Real Estate, has delivered a message of profound appreciation and practical empowerment to Nigerian workers. He described them as “the lifeblood of national development and the silent builders of the nation’s future.”

In his address, Dr. Achema commended the resilience, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment of workers across both public and private sectors, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the country’s progress.

“Today, we do not only celebrate labour—we celebrate purpose, progress, and perseverance,” Dr. Achema stated. “Our workers are the true heroes of this nation. Despite the daily challenges, they continue to give their best to move Nigeria forward. Their hands build our roads, teach our children, care for the sick, secure our systems, and drive our economy. For this, we are grateful.”

In a move that aligns celebration with tangible impact, Dr. Achema announced a new initiative through ZOE New Dawn Real Estate—a flexible land ownership plan designed specifically for civil servants. This new package allows workers to purchase land over a period of 6 to 12 months, reducing the financial pressure often associated with property acquisition.

“This Workers’ Day, we are not just celebrating—we are creating solutions,” he revealed. “At ZOE New Dawn, we recognize the struggles many civil servants face in trying to own land. That’s why we are introducing a tailored payment plan that enables them to acquire property in a more convenient and sustainable way.”

This initiative aims to empower civil servants to build long-term financial security, generate wealth, and take meaningful steps toward property ownership—an aspiration many have long deferred due to cost barriers.

Dr. Achema emphasized that real estate remains a vital tool for financial empowerment, urging workers to think beyond immediate needs and start investing in long-term assets that grow in value.

“While salaries sustain today, land and property ownership secure tomorrow,” he advised. “This is the perfect time for workers to convert their hard-earned income into lasting value.”

He further assured that ZOE New Dawn Real Estate remains committed to delivering trusted, affordable, and strategically located land and housing solutions, especially designed to meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing workforce.

“At ZOE New Dawn, we are not just selling land—we are offering opportunity, security, and legacy. Our mission is to walk hand-in-hand with the Nigerian worker toward a future where land and home ownership is not a privilege, but a right,” he concluded.

As Nigeria marks another Workers’ Day, Dr. Achema’s message stands as both a tribute and a practical call to action—honoring every hand that builds, every mind that innovates, and every soul that serves.