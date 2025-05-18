Interns threaten to shut Gombe teaching hospital over unpaid wages, deductions

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

In a move that may throw the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, FTHG, into crisis, medical interns at the institution have threatened a full-scale strike over persistent salary deductions and a backlog of unpaid wages.

The strike, billed to begin at 12:00 a.m. on May 19, 2025, could cripple the healthcare services in the hospital.

A statement from the leadership of the interns said: “We are writing to express our deep concern over the recent trend of salary deductions and late payments affecting interns across various departments of the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe.

“This issue has significant implications for the financial stability and well-being of interns in the current economic hardship, and we believe it warrants attention from management, policymakers, and the public.

“The salary deductions, which were not clearly communicated or justified despite our efforts, have caused financial hardship for interns.

“We believe these deductions might stem from various reasons, including errors in payment processing, management policies, or unforeseen circumstances. However, the lack of transparency and consistency in applying these deductions has led to mistrust and dissatisfaction among interns.

“Late and missing payments are another pressing issue that affects interns’ ability to manage their finances effectively. Delays in salary payments—and no payments for some interns for several months—have disrupted personal and family budgets, leading to stress and financial instability.

“Since December 2024, payment slips have not matched the amounts interns are receiving. We made a formal complaint about this issue, but we were told that management had deducted taxes for November 2024, December 2024, and even January 2025—all from the December salary.

“We were promised that all outstanding payments would be cleared by January 2025, but the situation worsened, as the payments we received continued to decline without proper justification.

“Furthermore, the absence or inconsistency of payment slips and the actual amounts received have led to confusion and further mistrust. Interns have the right to clear and detailed information about their compensation, and management should prioritize providing accurate and timely payment that aligns with our payslips.

“Given the severity of these issues, we, the interns, have been left with no choice but to take drastic measures. As of May 19, 2025, we are embarking on a strike to protest the unfair salary deductions, late payments, and unpaid salaries spanning several months.

“We demand that management take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that salary deductions are transparent and justified. Management should clearly communicate the reasons for any deductions and ensure they are fair and consistent. Payments are made on time to avoid causing financial hardship for interns.

“We urge management to take our demands seriously and act immediately to resolve these issues. We are committed to fighting for our rights and ensuring our working conditions are fair and just.”