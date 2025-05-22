Institute laments low participation of Igbo youths in Aviation Sector

…Moves to Address Shortfall

By Chinedu Adonu

The Eastwing Aviation Institute, located in Emene, Enugu State, has raised concerns over the low participation of South East youths in Nigeria’s rapidly growing aviation industry, pledging to bridge the gap through targeted empowerment programmes.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming Face of Eastwing/Aviation Summit 2025, the institute’s Deputy Provost, Dr. Babalola Segun Abioye, said the summit, scheduled for August, aims to serve as a catalyst for repositioning Southeast youths in the aviation space.

Dr. Abioye attributed the underrepresentation to financial limitations and lack of exposure, rather than a deficiency in talent or ambition.

“This is not just another event. It is a movement — a purposeful gathering to address the underrepresentation of Southeast youths in aviation. For too long, this region has lagged behind not due to a lack of ability, but due to a lack of opportunity,” he said.

Themed “Growing Dreams: Touching Lives in Aviation Through Human Development,” the summit will focus on empowering young people—particularly graduates, school leavers, and tertiary institution applicants aged 18–30—with training, mentorship, scholarships, and career guidance.

According to Dr. Abioye, the two-day national summit will host over 5,000 participants, including aviation professionals, hospitality brands, tech innovators, and industry thought leaders.

Day 1: Selection of 10 finalists from a pool of 50 candidates who have undergone pre-summit training in aviation, life skills, and hospitality.

Day 2: Crowning of the “Face of Eastwing”—an ambassador symbolizing hope, excellence, and youth inclusion in aviation.

“The overall winner will receive a full scholarship to study an aviation course, along with other transformative prizes to help launch a successful career,” Dr. Abioye noted.

Industry Collaboration & Support

The initiative enjoys support from several respected partners, including:

Phoenix Crest Hospitality Services

Nigerian Connect

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

LoFish Global Travel & Tours

Artmatazz Media

The summit will also feature awards to recognize industry excellence, such as:

Most Influential Person in Aviation

Best Hospitality Hotel in Aviation

Dr. Abioye appealed for support from corporate sponsors, philanthropists, and government agencies to meet the event’s projected N22 million budget.

“There are immense opportunities here — from brand visibility to building long-term talent pipelines. With expected support from airlines like Air Peace, United Nigeria, and Ibom Air, we foresee internship placements and industrial training opportunities for our participants,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Ifunanya Okonkwo, Head of Admin/Marketing at LoFish Travel and Tours, emphasized the need for increased awareness across the South East to help more youths tap into aviation opportunities

She pledged the agency’s support for the initiative, including free visa assistance for students who wish to pursue aviation-related studies abroad.

“We are always ready to support the institution in all areas, even if it means giving free visas to students who want to travel abroad,” she stated.

Dr. Abioye concluded with a passionate appeal to stakeholders:

“Let us come together to grow dreams. Let us touch lives. Let us raise the next generation of pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, and aviation entrepreneurs from this region.”