Insecurity: Residents of sacked communities in S-East reluctant to return, still gripped by fear

The Nigeria Police Force

…Recovered Imo communities remain deserted

…Locals afraid of returning

…Nobody knows when they may strike again, says indigene

By Anayo Okoli, Emmanuel Iheaka & Chinonso Alozie

ENUGU -AT the peak of the three-year siege of the South- East region by the so-called unknown gunmen who unleashed terror on the people of the region, many communities, particularly in Anambra and Imo states were deserted by residents who fled the communities and abandoned their homes.

Notable were communities in Orlu, Orsu, and Oru in Imo State and those in Ihiala, Anambra State. Residents of communities that were not deserted lived in constant fear.

However, with the combined efforts of the affected and combined security forces, these communities have recovered from these criminal elements.

In Anambra State, the security situation has appreciably improved in the last few months following the promulgation of the State Homeland laws which led to the establishment of the Agunechemba security outfit that operates at three levels; the state, local government, and community. Before the birth of Agunechemba, criminal activities, especially kidnapping and cult-related activities, were daily occurrences, and some parts of the state were no-go areas.

But despite the government efforts and the inroads made by security forces to recover the communities in Imo State hitherto deserted, the residents are reluctant to return and resume their normal lives.

The locals said they are still afraid that the non-state actors could swoop on them at any time since it’s guerrilla warfare and the security forces are not stationed there permanently. Their youths also express fear of possible indiscriminate arrest by security forces who may accuse them of not divulging information about the criminals, some of whom were from the local communities.

How Orsu and Okigwe, the strongholds of the non-state actors were recovered

In a coordinated raid, security agents invaded the dreaded camps of the criminals in Orsu and recovered Ubahaezike, Edenta, Amadim, Ezeogwu, and some other communities hitherto under the control of the hoodlums. The same action took place in Aku, formerly under the complete control and command of the criminal gang led by the notorious Gentle; Ihube, and Umulolo all in Okigwe Local Government Area. Before then, they were under total captivity of the gunmen.

Many hoodlums neutralised during the encounter

No fewer than 27 gunmen were said to have been eliminated in Orsu during the raid by security forces. At the popular ‘Produce’ Camp which the criminals converted as their base, a fierce firefight between security operatives reportedly took place leading to the decimation of the gunmen. Their dreaded camp was burnt down. It was said that no fewer than 200 human skulls and decaying remains of victims of these wicked souls were discovered in the camp.

‘Produce’ is a popular area where lorries previously loaded with farm produce and other products from the local markets and transported to the cities across the country for sale. It was a thriving local industry until the gunmen seized control of the area and unleashed terror and death on the people of the area and beyond.

Known terror gang leaders among those neutralised

Two notorious terror leaders in the area, known as “50 Cents” and “Mpompo-nwa” were said to be among those neutralised. It was gathered that 50 Cents who didn’t know he was being trailed by security operatives, realised too late and took to his heels as the security men closed in on him. But it was too late for him.

According to local sources, the security operatives captured him and took him to his hideout where an improvised land mine and other dangerous weapons were recovered.

’50 Cents’ is an indigene of Ubahaeze, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area who unleashed terror on his people and it was learned that he had been on the watchlist of the security forces for quite some time now.

The other terror leader, Mpompo-nwa, was captured and reportedly neutralised alongside his mother, who according to sources, was his armourer, who kept his guns and other firearms safely for him.

Edenta is the worst affected community in Orsu

Edenta is easily the richest community in Orsu council but was taken over and destroyed by hoodlums and a local source who craved anonymity noted that the worst hit community in Orsu is Edenta in Awo-Idemili where even Primary school teachers were forced to flee the community as schools were razed. Till now, life has yet to practically return there as schools, churches, markets, and businesses are still not active.

An indigene of Edenta, who also pleaded for anonymity, however, praised the security forces for the breakthrough they made in Orsu communities.

“It was a massive decimation of the criminals. There was hardly anywhere for them to hide as the security forces ferociously hit them on every side. I heard there was a shootout but from the outcome, the unknown gunmen did not have a fighting chance.

“The rampaging security operatives swept through all the communities around the area, day after day, eliminating every security threat and taking captive any terror suspect but people are still afraid to return,” he submitted.

A native of Ihube in Okigwe, who didn’t also want his name in print, dismissed the possibility of returning to the community any time soon.

“How do you expect us to return to the community? Do you know when they will strike again?

“Are there security men stationed in the community to ensure these evil people won’t attack our families again?

“Nobody who loves his life will return there now. Even the youths are scared of being possibly randomly arrested by security men on the allegation that they were part of the gang,” he said.

An indigene of Umulolo who simply gave his name as Okechukwu, said it is risky for youths to return to the community at this point, adding that their biggest fear is being arrested by security forces.

“It is very risky for any young man to return to the community now; the biggest fear is possibly being arrested by security forces on the allegation of being one of the gunmen,” he stated.

We are still in fear – Residents of liberated communities

Residents who narrated their experiences in the hands of the hoodlums to South-East Voice said more needs to be done in terms of more security to restore the needed confidence and calmness for economic activities to thrive again and encourage people to return, especially for farmers to go to their farms.

Destroyed Police station rebuilt, policemen resume in Orsu

To shore up the confidence of the people to return home after the gruesome years, the Police station in Orsu Council which was destroyed by the hoodlums, has been rebuilt and made active.

“We encourage our people to return home and resume normal life.”

The youth Coordinator in the area, Victor Tochukwu Obielo, recalled that “for a very long time, criminals paraded Orsu communities unchallenged, they took over everything and destroyed government and personal properties. They even had the guts to burn down our Police station. But thank God the Police are back in our community. We urge our people to return home, there is calm now.

There is still apprehension in the area

“If you are travelling from Owerri to Orsu, as you get to Banana and Ihioma junctions, you will feel the bustling energy and liveliness of a thriving community of people. Immediately you get to Amannachi, everything changes, even the air you breathe becomes thicker. At the same time, a feeling of apprehension begins to weigh down on you. You begin to travel on lonely and deserted roads. No matter what has been done so far, nothing is enough until Orsu is fully reclaimed from the brink of total annihilation” a native lamented.

According to the Chairman of Orsu Council Area, Friday Ibekaeme: “As it is now, our people are very happy. Everybody is talking about how Orsu has been restored. Peace has returned. Our people should be returning home to resume their normal life activities.”

Speaking on the rebuilt police station, a community leader, Uche Agabiga, said: “We just performed a little ceremony to hand over the Police station to the police. To the Police officers, you know for some time we have witnessed security disorder in our communities. And today, with the help of the government, we were able to bring back this Police station.

“We have been battling insecurity in Orsu occasioned by the activities of criminal elements. To the glory of God, normalcy is being restored. A lot of things have been put in place, including vigilante, to ensure security in the communities.

“Having achieved these things, we feel that it is proper for civility to be restored through the presence of the police. We can be proud again to say that there is total peace in Orsu.”

Commissioning the rebuilt headquarters recently, the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, urged displaced residents of communities in the area to return, assuring them of adequate security.

We are still in fear- Aku, Umulolo people

In the Umulolo and Aku communities in Okigwe Council Area, residents continued to express fears over the activities of gunmen. A notorious leader of the Biafra Liberation Army, known as Gentle, who was operating from the area, in one of his videos claimed that his camp was in Umulolo forest from where he had been launching attacks.

“We heard that security agencies killed some of the commanders of Gentle and since then, there has been fear as his boys said they will retaliate. So, we need the security to put more pressure to dislodge these gunmen.”

According to one of the residents, a former President-General, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, at the moment, the fear in the community is because of the report of a recent gun battle in Umulolo community, that left some of the gunmen decimated. Some residents were of the view that there could be a reprisal attack by these gunmen against the security operatives.

They advised that a combined security team be stationed nearby to boost the confidence of the people.