Insecurity: Oyebanji seeks more police deployment in Ekiti

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has called on the Nigeria Police authorities to deploy additional personnel in the state to further enhance security and address border criminal activities.

Oyebanji made the call on Thursday, when he received the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 17, Mr Ajani Omolabi, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He urged the police to intensify efforts at enhancing security in the state ahead of the election season.

He expressed concern over what he described as “inadequate security coverage in many rural areas of the state”.

The governor said the unhealthy development left residents vulnerable to criminal attacks.

He, therefore, appealed to the AIG not to deplete the current strength of the force in the state.

According to him, any reduction in the size of the police personnel would further weaken the already strained security apparatus.

He commended the leadership of the Ekiti command for displaying a high sense of professionalism in securing lives and property.

Oyebanji also said that the activities of the police had helped to reduce the spate of criminality in the state, as well as create a conducive environment for investors.

He assured the command that his administration would continue to support the force to guarantee adequate security of lives and property across the state.

He said that his administration was committed to ensuring that the state remained one of the safest in the country.

He also promised that his administration would continue to invest in resources, infrastructure, and partnerships.

“You said you are here to work; we are also ready to work with you, and we will continue to partner and support the police because they have added value to us.

“We are lucky that the rate of kidnapping, banditry, and criminality has gone down tremendously, and that speaks to the hard work and cooperation we enjoy together, and I must thank the Commissioner of Police for that.

“I will just plead with the AIG to help us. I know that the police force is stretched with respect to manpower, but a lot of communities have no police formation,” the governor said.

Earlier in a remark, Ajani said his visit was to familiarise himself with the governor and expressed his gratitude for his consistent support of the police.

He also assured the governor of his commitment to working tirelessly to sustain the peace and security in Ekiti to ensure the safety of residents and maintain public order. (NAN)