Insecurity: FG adopts new strategy to combat terrorism, vows to eradicate weapon smuggling channels

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – The Federal Government has unveiled a new strategy aimed at waging total war against terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the country. Part of the initiative includes identifying and dismantling all sources and channels through which dangerous weapons are smuggled into Nigeria and end up in the hands of criminals.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this during the official inauguration of the North-Central Zonal Office of the Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in Minna, Niger State. The center was established by the Office of the NSA to curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the region.

Ribadu, represented by the Director General of NCCSALW, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rtd.), Johnson Babatunde Kokomo, emphasized that the inauguration of the office symbolizes the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to ensuring a safer Nigeria.

“The renewed step is about reinforcing our dedication to eradicating the sources and channels through which these dangerous weapons find their way into the hands of criminals,” Ribadu stated.

He noted that the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons fuels criminal activities, including banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, armed robbery, and communal clashes, which undermine national peace and stability.

Strategic Positioning of the North-Central Office

The NSA highlighted the strategic importance of establishing the Zonal Office in Minna, Niger State, citing its location within the North Central Zone, which includes Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These areas have experienced significant security challenges linked to the circulation of illegal arms.

Kokomo explained that the new zonal office would serve as a coordination hub for intelligence gathering, interagency collaboration, community engagement, and the implementation of policies to mop up illegal arms in the region.

“This office will be a platform for enhanced interagency collaboration, intelligence analysis, and a base for community engagement and awareness,” he added.

Niger State Governor, Muhammed Umar Bago, who officially inaugurated the center, praised the initiative as a milestone achievement under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He noted that the North Central region has been heavily impacted by insecurity, resulting in the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Bago pledged to champion the establishment of State Offices of the NCCSALW across the zone and advocated for the creation of a North Central Security Committee in collaboration with the Office of the NSA to address security challenges specific to the region.

Governors of Benue, Plateau, Kogi, and Nasarawa States, who were represented at the event, also pledged their commitment to work together to combat violence and restore peace in their states.

“We are committed to joining hands with the Federal Government to wage a total war against all forms of violence in Nigeria, particularly in our region,” the representatives affirmed.

The inauguration marks a significant step towards combating insecurity and controlling the spread of illicit weapons in the North Central region and the nation at large.