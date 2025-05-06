Insecurity: Army raises alarm over Influx of cattle into Plateau

Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has decried the influx of large number of cattle into Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Oyinlola, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said this on Tuesday during an engagement with stakeholders in Barkin Ladi.

He noted that the influx of the cattle was constituting a major security threat to the locality and the state in general.

According to him, the isolated attacks, farm destruction, and other illegal activities are as a result of the unhealthy development.

“I must express the concerns of security agencies about recent developments in parts of Barkin Ladi.

“There is a growing unease about the influx of large number of cattle into farming communities.

“While the movement of livestock in Barkin Ladi and indeed Pateau in general is not unusual, the scale and timings of this new influx raise legitimate security concerns.

“Unfortunately, this development has already resulted in adverse outcomes, including farm destructions, isolated attacks, and attacks on livestock.

“The impact of this action on food security, economic stability, and social harmony cannot be over emphasised,” he said.

The commander, who also expressed deep concerns over the recent killings in the locality, called on the stakeholders to unite and fashion out ways to end the violence.

He, however, promised to fish out the preparators of the heinous crime, who would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Oyinlola explained that the stakeholders’ engagement was aimed at ensuring a successful and peaceful farming season in the locality.

“The faming season is already ongoing, and for many families, this is a period for securing their livelihood.

“Therefore, any disruption of farming activities now will have dire consequences for the rest of the year and beyond.

“To this end, this engagement is convened to hear from you, all stakeholders, to listen to your concerns,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting had in attendance heads of security agencies, government officials, traditional and religious leaders, among others.