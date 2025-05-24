Ino Moses: Filmmaker, AI advocate revolutionizing Edo’s creative sector

By Benjamin Njoku

Ino Moses, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and creative technologist, is at the forefront of Nigeria’s film industry transformation. He’s championing a new wave of digital empowerment for creatives through his latest initiative-a free AI-focused film training session.

The one-day workshop, which was held yesterday, at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, aimed to expose filmmakers, students, and content creators to the potential of tools like ChatGPT in reshaping the filmmaking process. AI is not here to take our stories. It’s here to help us tell them better, faster, and with more precision. I want creatives to see it as a collaborator, not a competitor”, Moses explained.

Over the past few years, Moses has built a reputation for blending technology with human storytelling. His film projects and workshops often focus on empowering underrepresented voices and pushing boundaries of what’s possible in low-budget, high-impact productions. At the workshop, participants were taught how to use ChatGPT for idea generation, scriptwriting, treatment design, pitch deck creation, and content marketing. The training featured live demos and practical tasks to give participants hands-on experience. There was also a panel discussion exploring the role of AI in filmmaking titled, “The Normal Way vs. The New Way: AI in Film Production.”

According to Moses, “many creatives think AI is only for tech people. But if you can tell a story, you can use ChatGPT. That’s what this training is about, making AI accessible to storytellers”. Moses believes AI is a collaborator, not a competitor, that can help storytellers tell better, faster, and more precise stories. His vision is to democratize access to digital tools and raise a new generation of African storytellers who are technologically equipped. Moses is the founder of Ojoru Media, the organizing body behind the event. He’s passionate about empowering creatives with digital tools and technologies to tell better stories