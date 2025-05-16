Infinix partners with Garena Games to Launch Delta Force Wallpapers on XTheme

Bringing personalization experiences to Infinix gamers worldwide to celebrate the launch of Delta Force.

Infinix, a trendy global tech brand committed to empowering youth culture, has announced a collaboration with Garena Games, the entertainment powerhouse behind the highly anticipated tactical action mobile game, Delta Force.

To celebrate the game’s global release, Infinix is unveiling Delta Force themed wallpapers through its personalization platform, XTheme, offering Infinix users around the world a new way to personalize their devices and showcase their gaming passion.

XTheme: Deeply Engage in Personalized Experiences, Build the Infinix Mobile Theme Ecosystem Platform

Infinix XTheme is a dynamic personalization platform delivering full-device customization. Featuring AI-enhanced local features, system-wide theming, and a growing library of themes, wallpapers, and fonts, XTheme also integrates gaming IP collaborations and social media trends, bringing users fresh, immersive, and engaging experiences.

Developed by Team Jade, Delta Force is a free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which features large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. The game’s global launch has been an overwhelming success, as the game has reached the #1 Top Free Game position on the App Store in 169 territories and the #1 Top Free Charts on Google Play Store in 125 territories. Over 10 million mobile players have joined Delta Force in just 4 days, which has provided a significant boost to the game’s performance on PC, with its Steam concurrent player count growing steadily.

Infinix continues to enrich the mobile gaming experience through innovation and strategic collaborations. With a strong commitment to delivering cutting-edge products for mobile gamers — as seen in its GT Series, which has partnered with leading mobile games and received overwhelming support from users — Infinix now extends its gaming ecosystem through personalized experiences.

By integrating iconic gaming content like Delta Force into XTheme, Infinix empowers users to express their gaming passion while enhancing device personalization and engagement. Through the fusion of hardware innovation and software personalization, Infinix is not only redefining how mobile gamers interact with their favorite titles but also building a vibrant, engaging mobile gaming culture worldwide.

