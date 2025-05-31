Inegbeniki laud Okpebolo’s victory at Court of Appeal

Chief Francis Inegbeniki, the Uzoya of Esan Land, Edo State, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo on his electoral victory at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Inegbiniki, in a congratulatory message on Friday, said Okpebolo’s success in the legal battle is a testament to the Governor’s resilience, determination, and the overwhelming support of the people of Edo State.

“ I, Chief ( Dr.) Francis Inegbiniki, and onbehalf of my family and teeming supporters, I am writing to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your recent electoral victory at the Court of Appeal, Abuja”.

The Edo politician further stated, “ Your leadership and commitment to serving the people have been truly inspiring in your very short period as Governor and I have no doubt that this your victory at the Court of Appeal will bring continued progress and prosperity to the state”

“ Your victory is a clear validation of the trust and confidence that the people have in your ability to lead Edo State to greater heights”.

“ Please accept my heartfelt congratulations once again on this significant achievement. I wish you all the best as you embark on the massive development of Edo State, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership on the state and its people. I remain your brother”