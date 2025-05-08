INEC still studying Supreme Court judgment on LP Crisis – Spokesman

Julius Abure

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Thursday clarified that it was still studying last month’s Supreme Court judgement which set aside earlier decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal that recognized Mr Julius Abure as Labour Party’s National Chairman.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi in a tweet on the Commission’s “X” handle said based on an earlier court order before apex court judgment, it had reinstated Abure’s name.

The INEC website currently has Abure as LP national chairman and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim as National Secretary of the party.

It also has Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

However, Oyekanmi said the commission has not yet made any decision following the Supreme Court judgment as it was still studying it.

“Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the Commission has recognised certain persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party LP. The reports also inferred that the Commission has restored a particular individual as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, referring to the listings on the Commission’s official website.

“The Commission has not made any decision in respect of either the LP or PDP.

“The names of the National Officers of the LP had previously been uploaded to our website following a court order, not related in any way to the latest judgement of the Supreme Court. In the same manner, the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated.

“As a law abiding institution, the Commission is carefully studying the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Labour Party and will communicate its decision to the public in due course”, he tweeted.