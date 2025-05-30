Home » News » INEC fixes dates for 2026 Ekiti, Osun governorship polls
May 30, 2025

INEC fixes dates for 2026 Ekiti, Osun governorship polls

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, INEC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, July 20, for Ekiti governorship election and Saturday, August 8, 2026 for same exercise in Osun state.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners, recently confirmed by the National Assembly.

