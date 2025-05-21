Immigration, Customs, Police strategise against terrorism, other crimes in W-Africa

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS—The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Nigeria Police Force and other international security organisations are currently in talks on strategic moves against terrorism and other criminal activities on the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ongoing regional workshop on maritime border security organised by the NIS in Lagos yesterday, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nana Nandap, said the workshop emphasised the collective resolve of governments in West and Central Africa to tackle piracy, terrorism, illicit flow of arms, migrant smuggling, human trafficking and stowaway, among other transnational organised crimes.

Nandap also noted that the Atlantic coast of the Gulf of Guinea, particularly near Nigeria, was notorious for piracy and other maritime crimes.

She stated that maritime insecurity, from illegal oil bunkering, fishing, piracy, armed robbery, to oil-related crimes threaten vessel and crew safety, adding that these threats undermined regional stability and hindered economic growth and integration.

She said: “The theme of this workshop, ‘Maritime Border Security in the Context of Counter-Terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea,’ is apt and timely in evaluating and rethinking security under the present circumstances of evolving maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG.

“In addition, the ECOWAS sub-committee of chiefs of naval staff meeting was held in Praia, Cabo Verde, from February 25 to 27, 2025, to discuss critical maritime security issues in the region.

“This workshop further emphasises our collective resolve to tackle piracy, terrorism, illicit flow of arms, migrant smuggling, human trafficking and stowaway, among other transnational organised crimes. We aim to achieve this through sound policies, capacity building, community engagement, collaboration, and regional partnerships.

“Along West Africa’s Atlantic coast, the Gulf of Guinea is known for piracy, especially near Nigeria. It spans several countries, including Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, São Tomé and Príncipe, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Ghana.

‘’Due to its offshore oil and gas reserves, the region plays a crucial role in the global energy sector. Beyond oil and gas, harnessing the economic potential of the GoG resonates with Agenda 2063.

‘’However, maritime insecurity, from illegal oil bunkering, fishing, piracy, armed robbery to oil-related crimes threaten vessel and crew safety.

“These threats undermine regional stability and hinder economic growth and integration. And this is the reason we are gathered here today to find actionable solutions.

“As the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, I know the urgent priority of innovating countermeasures by deploying advanced surveillance systems and communication technologies for early detection and response.

“Mitigating maritime threats in this vital region requires a broad spectrum of initiatives, not limited to international collaboration but fortifying defence capabilities in the marine domain. The NIS plays a pivotal role in maritime border security, while ensuring that foreign terrorist fighters and other criminal elements do not exploit our territorial integrity.

“Passenger facilitation and control of travel documents are the root of all counter-terrorist interventions. We will continue to prioritise cooperation, professionalism, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies in the surveillance and management of our borders.”

Speaking to journalists at the workshop, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that the Police had finalized plans to strengthen marine security operations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while declaring the event opened, commended the NIS for taking the lead in the needed move to review the country’s border strategic policy.

He emphasised the importance of border security in the general well being of Nigerians, while reiterating the readiness of the federal government to take difficult decisions in protecting the Nigerian border.