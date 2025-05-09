I’m not a member of any secret cult – Edo Deputy Gov

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has strongly refuted allegations linking him to membership in a secret cult.

The accusation surfaced in a viral video that implicated Idahosa and other notable figures in Edo State as members of various cult groups. In his reaction, the Deputy Governor described the claims as spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading. He further stated his intention to pursue legal action to address the allegations, which he termed a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and undermine his commitment to public service.

“Baseless and False Accusations”

In a statement personally signed by the Deputy Governor, Idahosa expressed disbelief over the allegations made by one Emmanuel Agbogun, who named him among individuals purportedly involved in secret cult activities.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which one Emmanuel Agbogun falsely accused me, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, of being a member of a secret cult,” he said.

“I categorically state that these accusations are spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading. They are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and to undermine my unwavering dedication to public service,” Idahosa added.

Committed to Fighting Cultism

The Deputy Governor emphasized that the current administration remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy on cultism and other societal vices. He noted that the allegations were intended to distract the government’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and restore peace and order in Edo State.

“The claim that I am affiliated with any secret cult group is entirely false and baseless. I vehemently deny any involvement, both past or present, in cult-related activities,” Idahosa declared.

He reiterated his commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability in his role as Deputy Governor, vowing to pursue all legal avenues to ensure that the defamation is addressed under the full extent of the law.

“I Am Not and Have Never Been a Cultist“

Idahosa further clarified his stance by asserting his faith and personal values:

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not, and have never been, a member of any secret cult. I am a Christian and a steadfast believer in the teachings of Jesus Christ,” he affirmed.

He called on well-meaning citizens of Edo State to remain vigilant and supportive of the government’s efforts to eradicate cultism and uphold the values of peace, justice, and development.

The Deputy Governor’s statement underscores the administration’s resolve to root out cult-related activities, which he described as a menace to communities and a hindrance to the state’s development.