‘I’m back’ – 46-yr-old Manny Pacquiao announces boxing return

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his return to the ring at the age of 46, nearly four years after his last professional bout.

The former eight-division world champion is set to face WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao declared in a social media post. “Let’s make history.”

If successful, Pacquiao would become the oldest welterweight world champion in boxing history—a record he currently holds after defeating Keith Thurman in 2019 to claim the WBA (Super) title at age 40.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) reinstated Pacquiao into its welterweight rankings at number five last week, sparking debate among boxing fans and analysts.

However, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman defended the decision.

“Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals and as legendary WBC champion has been approved to fight by our organisation,” said Sulaiman.

Pacquiao’s last fight took place in August 2021, when he lost on points to Yordenis Ugas.

He retired shortly after with an impressive career record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws, including four welterweight world championships.

Since stepping away from boxing, Pacquiao has remained active in politics in the Philippines. However, he recently failed in a bid to return to the country’s Senate.

Now, the Filipino icon is shifting his focus back to the sport that made him a global superstar, with the goal of making history once more.

Vanguard News