I’ll protect what you two have built – Davido tells manager Asa Asika, wife

Afrobeats star Davido has shared a heartfelt message in celebration of his longtime manager and close friend, Asa Asika, who recently tied the knot with his fiancée, Leona Adesanya.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place on Saturday in Lagos, drawing close friends and loved ones to witness the special moment.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page, Davido reflected on their shared journey from modest beginnings to global acclaim.

He recalled how both he and Asa worked tirelessly to build their careers, staying grounded and loyal to their roots despite the pressures of fame.

Describing Asa as more than a manager, Davido paid tribute to their enduring friendship and unwavering support for one another.

“Asa, today shattered me… in the most beautiful way. Seeing you stand beside Leonna, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him,” he wrote.

“Nothing was handed to us. We built this — through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke. We didn’t chase the spotlight. We stayed rooted. Loyal to our story, loyal to our people. We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy.

“That’s why the blessings never left. Because we never left us behind. You’ve been more than my manager. You’ve been my shield. My sanity. My brother in every battle. When the lights were off and it got dark, you stayed. And even now, with the world at our feet — you’re still that same solid soul I started with.”

Davido went on to thank Leonna for the positive change she brought into Asa’s life, sharing how her love had brought Asa a sense of peace and contentment.

“But Asa, since Leona came into your life, you’ve changed. You softened. You smiled more. You became a man at peace. And watching her see the real you — not the workhorse, not the machine — but you… that healed something deep in me too,” he added.

“Leonna, thank you. For loving him the way we all hoped someone would. You didn’t just join the journey — you became its purpose. You brought him home to himself. I promise, as long as I breathe, I’ll protect what you two have built. This wedding, it’s not just love. It’s legacy. It’s proof that we can rise without losing our souls.

“That brotherhood can survive success. That culture can be kept, not just worn. We didn’t just make it, Asa. We made it our way. And standing next to you today, I feel something no award can give me. I feel home. Forever beside you, David.”

