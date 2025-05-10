Ikpeazu built, inaugurated uninhabitable govt house — Abia govt

Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has accused the immediate -past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of building an uninhabitable new Government which he hurriedly inaugurated 24 hours before leaving office.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who made the allegation, further said that the bogus structure was never meant to be a residential building.

The Commissioner spoke on the heels of the narrative by Ikpeazu’s aides that the incumbent Gov. Alex Otti abandoned the new Government House located at Ogurube layout Umuahia.

Kanu who spoke during a facility tour of the complex in company of news men, said that “the complex lacks so many facilities to be called a Government House.”

He said:”This place appears inhabitable. There are no wardrobes anywhere. Most of what we saw were just halls, empty halls

“Did anybody see any wardrobe in any of the floors? There were no wardrobes. So this place was never meant, at the initial, to be a residential house.

“And one begins to wonder, the person and persons that designed this so called Government House. One begins to wonder what they had in mind when they designed this kind of Government House and expected a Governor, to come and live in this kind of place,”

The Commissioner emphasised that the new Government House was never completed before its hurried inauguration by the Ikpeazu administration.

“Only the first floor that appears to have been finished. The rest of the floors were not compled.

” Of course, when Dr. ALex Otti spoke about this Government House a few days ago, John Okiyi went to Arise, to go and, as usual, spew falsehood.

“Almost everything he said was a lie. Now I brought you people (press men) here to see for yourselves and to confirm what Dr. Alex Otti said.

“You can see a lot of the places were not plastered, the elevator, non-installed. The whole place looks dangerous. if anybody missteps there, you can fall through the place to your death”, Prince Kanu stated

The Commissioner said that the past administration quickly rushed down there and put up the structure as a ploy to deceive members of the public that it is a Government House.

“Granted, you will see a few furniture here. But that is as much as you can see. Nothing on the next floor.

“They misused the resources of the state to put up this gigantic edifice that is meant to achieve nothing, so to speak. This place is not habitable”.