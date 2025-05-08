Ikota River Encroachment: Lagos marks 39 buildings for demolition, issues quit notices

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has marked 39 buildings for demolition across two upscale estates in Eti-Osa Local Government Area over encroachment on the Right of Way (RoW) of Ikota Riverbank. Ikota is part of the Maroko Okun Alfa ward in the Lekki axis.

The government also issued indefinite quit notices to occupants of the affected properties, urging them to vacate and relocate their belongings before the demolition exercise begins.

The targeted buildings are located in Oral Extension Estate and Westend, Mega Mond Estate. Out of the 39 marked buildings, 20 are set for total demolition, eight for partial removal, and 13 buildings at Westend Estate will be completely brought down.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources enforcement team began dismantling fences of some marked properties in the estates. The operation was led by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab, addressing the press, explained that the government’s action was prompted by multiple petitions about encroachments along the Ikota River.

“We received several complaints. We have been on this for a while and found out at the ministry level that while we were engaging to find a win-win solution that would mitigate environmental impact without heavily affecting the residents, some developers continued pushing back the RoW and altering the alignment of the Ikota River,” Wahab said.

He noted that digital assessments were conducted to trace the encroachment, revealing severe violations of the river’s RoW.

“What we found on the ground was not good at all. We decided to allow residents to move their belongings, considering they are family people with children in school,” he added.

Wahab further disclosed that the government had previously visited Oral Estate, and the current situation is far worse than what was observed last year. He accused some developers of continuing construction while engaging the government in talks for a resolution.

“We called in the machines, dismantled walls, and pushed back from further encroachment. We also visited Westend and Mega Mount, where we saw reclamation activities beyond the approved limits,” Wahab explained.

He emphasized the need for proper drainage clearance and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) documents for any reclamation projects, warning that further violations would not be tolerated.

“We have asked them to stop, push back the sand, and submit the necessary documents. If they don’t comply, we will wield the big stick,” Wahab stated.

On the number of affected buildings, Wahab explained that 18 buildings are located along the first stretch, with another 13 after the canal. At Westend Estate, eight buildings are marked for demolition.

Wahab also expressed concerns about developers selling properties and assigning titles to unsuspecting buyers, adding that innocent families are now at risk of displacement.

“We want a win-win situation. We are not insensitive to the plight of innocent families with children in school, but we must also enforce the law,” he concluded.

He noted that the quit notices are not timed, but urged affected residents to find alternative accommodations and move their belongings as soon as possible.