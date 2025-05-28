Ikorodu building collapse: Death toll rises to three as Lagos govt vows sanctions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The death toll from the building collapse at Otta-Ona Junction, opposite the Mobil Filling Station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has risen to three, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The two-storey structure, still under construction, came down at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Rescue workers recovered the lifeless body of one construction worker shortly after the incident. By Wednesday morning, two more fatalities were confirmed, two adult males and a teenage girl, bringing the total to three.

Eleven others were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment. Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team and Pre-Hospital Care Unit, led operations at the site. Authorities have ruled out the possibility of more victims trapped under the rubble.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, attributed the collapse to negligence and the use of sub-standard materials, adding that the property lacked the necessary building approval.

“Investigations revealed that the property owner did not obtain the required building permits, and sub-standard materials were used in construction,” Oke-Osanyintolu said, adding that relevant agencies would take appropriate actions against the owner and developer.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the site was being fully deconstructed to ground level as a safety measure.

Other agencies involved in the emergency response include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Meanwhile, the state government has announced plans to introduce a new building code and urban development policy to curb the rising incidents of structural collapses in the state.

The Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, disclosed the initiative during a ministerial press briefing marking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

“In collaboration with the Policy Innovation Centre, we are set to launch the Lagos Building Code. We are also finalising the Urban Development Policy as part of efforts to make Lagos a sustainable and resilient smart city,” Babatunde said.

Vanguard News