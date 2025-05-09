‘Ikogosi resort remains best tourism product in Nigeria’

The General Manager Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, Lanre Sharafa Balogun, squeezed out time to have a chat with travel journalists during the recent visit of the Minister of Arts, Culture,Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, to the resort for the commissioning of its Presidential Villa.

In this chat, Balogun talked about public-private partnerships in tourism, development of the resort and strategic focus of the management among other issues.

Here is an excerpt by Jimoh Babatunde.

On the partnership with the ministry on Destination 2030 Data Platform

In a very brief summary, it is a partnership that involves the collation of data for all hospitality assets in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That partnership is collating data for one, understanding and having a proper number of the hospitality and tourism assets we have in the country.

I was made to understand during the course of planning for this partnership that there are some sand dunes in Yobe State that I have never heard of before. And there is a place that birds from all over the world, converge in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that I have never heard of before.

Putting all these assets together, collating them, educating the world about this, this will bring more revenue to the country because people will want to see these destinations.

Two, for us as a country, government is losing a lot of revenue. There are hospitality businesses that generate in excess of two billion naira every month in revenue. Government may not even know that they exist. But if we want to make ourselves a developed country like other countries, all these assets must be known and there will be opportunity for government to get levies to be plough back into tourism and the economy to further enhance and improve infrastructure.

We are talking about the road. If it is properly managed, the revenue that we generate can also be used to fix the roads, fix technology assets, and provide CCTV cameras for safety and security. That is the partnership that Cavista Technologies is having with them.

On the Minister’s visit

The importance of the visit of the Minister, is huge. It is going to give us a very massive boost. It gives us visibility in the markets.

What do I mean by visibility? I am not sure she has visited any other hospitality asset in the Federal Republic of Nigeria since she became Minister. I am not aware that she has visited any.

As far as I know, this is the first hospitality product or tourism asset that she has visited in Nigeria. That will give us a lot of exposure.

As a destination, we want to be top on the mind of all the major businesses, MDAs, and government parastatals. We know these government agencies have staff retreats, training, and team bonding. We have all the facilities here in this environment. They will be here without distractions.

A lot of people come here and say, this place is under-reported, if not for the support we get from the media. We are making a lot of efforts in social media and the print media. So when you have a minister visiting your resort or your property, giving you that kind of leverage, it’s a very, very positive one. We want to milk as much as we can, the opportunity given to us by the Honorable Minister.

At the moment, we are trending on social media that the Honorable Minister is visiting all the Ikogosi Resort. And we have been getting inquiries on how to get to Ikogosi, asking if we have facilities to move them from their locations – Lagos, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, and Port Harcourt? This is what we do regularly. People fly to Akure, we pick them up from Akure. We even pick people from Lagos or Abuja.

It is going to give us a lot of exposure which is what we want .You can’t get a better marketing opportunity than having a member of the President’s administration to visit the resort.

Also, the story behind the Ikogosi, because this was a completely dead asset that nobody was interested in. Our leadership, under our chairman, John Niyi-Olajide, thought that this place can be revived even after being discouraged by people that he should not go into it. You don’t have too many Nigerians that have the experience to turn around this moribund asset. But we are all here to see what is going on.

We have seen the transformation. It has been a heavy investment that has been put here. And it is going to continue because this is still a construction site. You can see activities going on. I am sure if you go around, you will see building materials stacked. It is still a construction site.

On development so far at the resort

The last time you (journalists) came here was about June 2024. Then we were working on the forest park, the boardwalk for the spring, the cleaning and the maintenance of the upgrade of the spring source. All these areas have been completed now.

In fact, the forest park is still not 100% complete. We are having a basketball court, a volleyball court, and a five-a-side football pitch.

The foundation of the basketball court has been completed. For the screening and the painting of the courts, we are trying to look at the weather, because we need one week to execute that and the paints are quite expensive. So, we don’t want to paint now because they are synthetic paints. We want it to really look good when we are done with the painting.

Again, the perimeter fencing for the forest park. I don’t know if you have walked through the forest park. You see the fencing that you have here. It’s different from the other one on that side. Our goal is to use that fence to complete the perimeter. So, basically, that is what we have being doing. We also just completed the Presidential Villa which was commissioned by the Minister of Tourism.

Remember, we have 92 rooms at the resorts. Camp B and Camp C have 60 rooms. So, for the Camp A, which has 32 rooms, we are working on the road network as we speak. So, once the drainage for the road network is completed, construction will start in the 32 rooms in Camp A. So, that is where we are for now.

Our goal is to at least complete 50% of those rooms by December. We don’t want to rush the rooms and we know that we are getting to the point that the rooms available are not enough for the demands we are getting. So, we intend to complete about 16 rooms of the 32 rooms by December 2025. For us, that is a given. Then, by the middle of next year 2026, our goal is to have completed the other 16 rooms. So, all in all, we have 92 rooms.

On occupancy rate at the resort

The truth of the matter is that occupancy in festive periods like Easter, the demand is way above the capacity that we have.

In other times, like during the week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, occupancy is quite low, which is why we are partnering with tour operators. Because the last time you were here, I spoke about MICE, which is Meetings, Incentive, Conferencing and Events.

We are partnering with those organizations that have MICE businesses, so that we can bring down businesses here. That way, once we stabilize the partnership and they begin to understand Ikogosi, then from Thursdays to Mondays to Sundays, our business is very good.

So far, MICE is actually our mainstay, but I am saying for us to fill those other three days, we need to have more MICE businesses to fill those places.

We have people coming in on weekends. Organizations want to come on weekends, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, some Mondays, but Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, those days are low on occupancy. It is not that we don’t have occupancy. Compared to weekends, weekends are always very, very busy.

On plans for the leisure market

We are working with tour operators. Tour operators are the ones that organize leisure travels. People that want to go on holidays, leaving their environment to destinations like this. We are working with a lot of them.

Let me break this down for you. Some days in those periods of the week, we still get 120 guests but it is not consistent like the weekends.

Weekends are always a challenge for us. In fact, by 2025, we may even extend more rooms after these 32 rooms, because we noticed that we were losing revenue by not having enough rooms.

The way our business runs, what you do is called average occupancy rate. Once you have that average occupancy rate and you are making enough revenue to cover your overhead and salaries and have some savings for your investors, you are good to go.

On the resort’s average occupancy rate now

We are looking at about 60%. We are doing better than a lot of businesses in Lagos and Abuja from our numbers. But we believe that the product we have is the best anywhere in Nigeria. So, we believe that we should be doing 90% occupancy, that is our target.

We will not rest until we get to the 90% occupancy, which is the target the management has given to us. And we also believe that Nigeria itself is a huge country with about 220 million people. We are just trying to sell it to 100 people, it is less than 0.5% of Nigeria that we believe can afford.

Also we have been losing some businesses because we don’t have that room advantage. People are tired of the hustle and bustle of Lagos, but when they come here, there is serenity, the place is calm, it is peaceful. It is a good location for MICE. So we need to have more rooms to accommodate them.

When we started, it was very, very difficult. This place was very, very challenging. We didn’t have resources for the drawings and it took us a while. So it was very difficult getting up to speed. But now the stability is there. You can’t even compare it at all. You can see for yourself. The stability is there, the supply chain has been finalized. It is like a well-oiled machine now. It’s very easy. What we need to do is to expand.

On use of technology in running the resort

When we got here, there was no sign that technology ever existed here. All our systems are linked together. All our access points, revenue generating points, the forest bar, the tree house, the restaurant, the laundry, the pool area, the front office. Without technology, we would not be able to capture revenue.

The way the country is, if you don’t do proper revenue capturing, it is like you are pouring water in a basket. We have what we call Property Management System, PMS. It is linked together with our stock. As you are stocking, you are entering the data. As it is going out, you are seeing your stock level. That translates to revenue because every item comes with a cost.

Let’s say you have 100 bottles of beer . You use 20, so there should be a record of revenue of 20. The ones that you have that are yet to be consumed is also money. So that way, at every point in time, you have this cycle going around being managed by the PMS.

So, technology is what is helping us in seeing the figures. We have a target to meet at the end of every month. As you are working, you are seeing a reminder of what your target is. And if you are exceeding the target, you can see by how much, by how many percentage you have exceeded. So, technology is what is driving this business.

On building a golf course

We are a strategic organization. We have a master plan, and we religiously and intentionally approach the master plan step by step. Our first focus is to provide accommodation, the living area, and the conference. If you are in MICE business, what you focus on is accommodation and the conferencing area.

That way, when you bring in people here, they have space to stay, they have a restaurant to dine, and they have space for their conference facility. Next up is to do the high traffic area, entertainment area, like the tree house, the forest bath, the pool enhancement, the environment, the amphitheater, for people to get engaged.

After doing all that, upgrading your kitchen and all that. The reception is not up yet that is why you see that we have a temporary reception area, because we wanted to focus. Before mid-2026, we would have completed the reception, and it is going to be a world-class reception.

After that, we will move to the golf range. A range is not as elaborate as a major golf course, because of our topography. We have a space for the range, which will be cleared after we have enhanced and transformed those areas that I just mentioned.

On preserve the original ecosystem, the cultural heritage of Ikogosi in the development of the resort.

Just a typical example for you. I don’t know if you have been to the Tree-House. If you observe that Tree-House, no tree was cut down. We actually built the Tree-House around the trees without cutting any tree. That way, we want to keep the balance of the ecosystem.

In fact, if you look at some trees, they just die a natural death. Because you will be arrested if you cut down any tree. Everywhere around here, you see trees growing. If you were attentive, there was a power breech a few minutes ago. It is the bamboo that fell on the protection wire.

We have that a lot, so what we do is to cut it a bit, trim it so we don’t have bamboo falling all over. They grow very, very rapidly. We have them in abundance and we preserve them. Even our spring, we still maintain the path. At night, you see monkeys come around.

In fact, part of our goal in the long run is to have a mini zoo around for people to see wild animals around here.

We are also having what we call an agro-tourism space where all the vegetables that we eat are being grown. We have a yam farm already. We have watermelons. The yam is grown and harvested. We don’t buy the yam that we consume.

On security

Security is super. Don’t forget that we are privileged to be in Ekiti State. We know that Ekiti State is a relatively safe state. We have never had issues about security at all in this part of Ekiti. That is a major driver.

One of our major marketing strategies is that Ekiti is secure, it is safe. We have a relationship with all the security agencies in the country. They support us in terms of security and so forth.

On what the resort needs urgently

The most important thing we want to see is accessibility. We don’t have control over it. The major challenge we have is driving from Ibadan to Ikogosi. We need the support and partnership of government in making the road more accessible.

That way, it will automatically drive traffic for people coming around here. That will really help tourism, not only in Ikogosi, but all over the country.

Others are things that we have dealt with. First, when we got here, there was no power for almost a decade, but in less than eight months, with the government’s support, he was able to run a dedicated line from Ilawe to Ikogosi.

Don’t forget that this is a government asset. But the investment that went into it, there is no dime of government in it. This is a pure private investment. What the government has done under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is to provide the enabling environment. No hiccups, no stress. Not like in other states where you are building and somebody is coming with one law to stop what you are doing. Never, ever. That has been very important and the government has been a great partner.