Ijeh hails Ibori’s leadership, condemns defections of Oborevwori, Okowa to APC

By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta State – Engr. Christian Onyinye Ijeh, a Poland-based Nigerian cybersecurity expert and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lauded the leadership qualities of Chief James Ibori, describing him as a “unifier, stabilizer, and great grassroots mobilizer” who is deeply loved across Delta State and beyond party lines.

In a statement issued to Vanguard, Ijeh expressed optimism that Chief Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, would rise to the occasion and help rebuild the PDP following recent defections. He emphasized that Ibori’s vast political experience, leadership qualities, and political acumen would be crucial in re-establishing the party’s strength in both Delta State and the South-South region.

“I am optimistic that following the recent defections from the party, Chief Ibori will rise to the occasion and rebuild the party,” Ijeh said. “I also call for reconciliation and reformation and urge all loyal PDP members in Ika South in particular and Delta State in general to rally around the party’s founding father, Chief Ibori, whose legacy of leadership and grassroots development remains unmatched.”

Ijeh urged the Delta State PDP executive to pay a courtesy visit to Chief Ibori, reaffirming their loyalty to him and working together to chart a course for the future of the party. He stressed that Ibori remains a symbol of unity and a cornerstone of the PDP’s legacy in the state.

In contrast, Ijeh condemned the recent defections of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, and his immediate predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He accused the duo of abandoning the PDP and allegedly deceiving loyal members into following them to the APC, driven by personal greed and self-interest.

“It is disheartening and utterly shameful that leaders we once trusted have chosen to abandon the party and misled others for their selfish ambition,” Ijeh stated. “The PDP in Delta State has always been a beacon of hope, development, and unity. To now watch it being manipulated by those who once swore to uphold its values is a great betrayal.”

Despite these setbacks, Ijeh expressed deep gratitude to the loyal members of the PDP who have remained steadfast in their commitment to the party, despite ongoing political pressures. He praised their courage and determination and called on them to continue standing firm in unity.

“To our strong and faithful members who have refused to be swayed, I say thank you. Your commitment gives us hope. It is time to refocus and rebuild. Let us work together across all wards, local government areas (LGAs), and at the state executive level to reclaim our party’s strength,” he emphasized.

Ijeh also commended Chief Ibori and Barrister Chiedu Ebie for their significant contributions to the development of Delta State, particularly for their visionary projects and leadership that have positively impacted communities across the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, Ijeh urged all members to stand united and reject betrayal. “This is not the time for despair, but a time for action. The PDP remains strong because of its people. Let us rise, unite, and rebuild stronger for the benefit of Delta State and future generations,” he concluded.