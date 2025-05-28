IGP salutes Police Affairs Ministry over donation of light tactical armoured vehicles

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed deep appreciation to the Ministry of Police Affairs for the donation of Light Tactical Armoured Vehicles (LTAVs) to the Nigeria Police Force.

The formal handover of the vehicles took place on Wednesday during a brief but significant ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the event was chaired by the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, and was attended by key dignitaries including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya; the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations; the Force Transport Officer; and other major stakeholders.

In his address, Senator Gaidam reiterated the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force through the provision of modern security equipment and capacity-building initiatives. He noted that the donation of the LTAVs is a reflection of the Federal Government’s strategic efforts to bolster internal security and ensure police personnel are adequately equipped to confront evolving threats.

He urged police operatives to make judicious use of the vehicles in the collective mission to safeguard lives and property across the country.

The IGP described the donation as a significant step in strengthening the operational capabilities of the Police Force, especially in addressing emerging security challenges nationwide. He praised the Ministry for its continued support and reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to fulfilling its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property.

IGP Egbetokun emphasized that the LTAVs would be strategically deployed to enhance police response times, improve officer safety, and boost public confidence in the ability of the Nigeria Police Force to maintain peace and order across the country.