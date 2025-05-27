IGP Egbetokun commissions 50 operational vehicles for police EOD-CBRN unit

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Tuesday commissioned 50 state-of-the-art operational vehicles for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, described the development as a clear demonstration of the IGP’s commitment to strengthening national security and enhancing operational readiness.

“These customised vehicles are meticulously designed and equipped to address modern security threats. They represent a strategic investment in bolstering the nation’s security infrastructure, especially as the EOD-CBRN Unit remains critical in combating terrorism and other emerging security challenges,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the IGP commended the bravery and dedication of EOD-CBRN operatives, describing the initiative as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a modern, technology-driven institution capable of addressing evolving security dynamics.

IGP Egbetokun emphasized that the investment reflects the NPF’s proactive approach to threat mitigation and its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens.

He noted that the addition of these vehicles will significantly enhance the unit’s operational efficiency, improve response times, and boost overall effectiveness in managing explosive-related incidents and CBRN threats.

The IGP also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his continued support and commitment to the growth and strengthening of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The NPF remains steadfast in its professional responsibilities—upholding the law, protecting lives and property, and maintaining peace and order across the country,” he affirmed.