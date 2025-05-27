Ignore opposition noise, rally behind Tinubu’s re-election, Southeast youth leaders tell Nigerians

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on Nigerians to disregard the noise being made by the opposition parties and support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The group said that it firmly believes in Tinubu’s leadership, stressing that he has shown the zeal and determination to make a difference in the governance of the country.

It further stated that the opposition parties have nothing to offer and couldn’t move the country forward when some of them served as the ruling party.

President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, stated that Tinubu’s policies and initiatives are in the best interest of Nigeria’s growth and development.

He said;’As passionate advocates for youth empowerment and development across the South East region, we recognize that President Tinubu’s leadership has laid a strong foundation for progress and prosperity. His commitment to economic reform, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs are crucial for fostering a brighter future for our nation.

“President Tinubu’s policies and initiatives are in the best interest of Nigeria’s growth and development. His leadership has shown a clear commitment to tackling the country’s challenges head-on.

The President General disclosed that COSEYL would hold a state by state rally to endorse Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 presidential poll.

“In light of this, COSEYL is proud to announce that we will be organizing a grand endorsement rally for President Bola Tinubu, scheduled to take place on 18th July, 2025 in Abia State. This event will serve as a platform for the youths of the South East to express their unwavering support for a leader who has proven his dedication to our collective growth.

“We encourage young people across the region to mark this date on their calendars and plan to join us in showcasing our solidarity for President Tinubu’s continued leadership. Together, we will demonstrate that the voice of the youth is a powerful force in shaping the future of our nation.

“In the coming weeks, we will provide further details about the rally, including guest speakers, activities, and logistics. We invite every Nigerian, especially the youth, to rise above divisive politics and join us in this historic event. Let’s come together to support a visionary leader who has demonstrated integrity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the progress of our great nation.”