Ighodalo heads to Supreme Court after A’Court ruling on Edo poll

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2024 governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has expressed worry over the ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the ruling of the election tribunal that Sen Monday Okoebholo won the election.

In a statement issued by Ighodalo and made available to journalists in Benin City on Thursday evening, Ighodalo said the court did not address the concerns of electoral irregularities raised at the tribunal.

He said, “As with the judgment of the Tribunal, we have received this decision with deep disappointment, but also with unwavering resolve to continue our pursuit of justice.

“While we acknowledge the Court’s pronouncement, we believe that this judgment, like that of the Tribunal before it, failed to address the grave concerns we raised regarding widespread acts of non-compliance with, and clear violations of the Electoral Act.

“These decisions appear, worryingly, to validate a dangerous pattern of electoral impunity that strikes at the very heart of our democracy and continues to erode public confidence in our electoral process.

“Our struggle has never been about personal ambition. It has always been about standing with the people of Edo State and defending their sacred right to freely choose their leaders through a credible, transparent and fair election. That right was brazenly subverted on September 21st, 2024.

“The decisions of both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, though rendered in the name of the law, in effect ignore the will of the people and reward blatant electoral irregularities.

“As democrats and patriots, we remain anchored in our belief in the rule of law. But we cannot, and will not, allow injustice to go unchallenged. I have therefore instructed my legal team to approach the Supreme Court of Nigeria to seek redress.”