Igbo won’t support you in 2027, MASSOB tells Tinubu

Members of the Movement for the Survival of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared that the Igbo people will not support President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027. The group urged the President to disregard self-proclaimed Igbo political leaders who claim to have his backing.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, made the statement on Sunday, responding to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s promise that the Igbo would support Tinubu in the upcoming election.

Madu insisted that the Igbo will withhold their support because Tinubu’s administration has been unfair to Ndigbo. He added that those promising support on behalf of the Igbo do not represent the true will of the people and that their influence will not translate into genuine voter backing.

The group stressed the need to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the Igbo grassroots rather than rely on established political figures who do not reflect the broader community’s interests.

Madu also revealed ongoing discussions about representation and political strategy within the Southeast region as the 2027 general elections approach.

“MASSOB is reminding President Bola Tinubu that the Southeast region will not support his bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election because your administration has neglected our region, causing significant pain, agony, and feelings of marginalization among our people.”

The group emphasized that the Southeast deserves better representation and attention from the federal government and criticized the current administration for failing to address the needs and concerns of Ndigbo.

“The ongoing discontent and political dynamics within the Southeast is overwhelming. Ndigbo is seeking greater recognition and support in national governance,” Madu concluded.