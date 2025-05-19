Igbo clerics slam media for linking soldier’s murder to IPOB without investigation

By Steve Oko

A group under the aegis of Concerned Igbo Ministers Commission has condemned a media report linking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the recent killing of a soldier in Anambra State, describing the report as “curious, prejudicial, and dangerously irresponsible.”

In a strongly worded statement signed by its President, Tony Uzo Anthony, and Secretary, Rev. Tony Osuji, the group questioned the integrity and intent behind the report, which accused suspected IPOB members of murdering a soldier after he allegedly left his duty post to attend a strippers’ party in Uli, Anambra State.

According to the report by a mainstream national newspaper (not Vanguard), the soldier, who was attached to Operation Udoka, had attended a party titled “Ladies’ Jamboree” while dressed in military camouflage and was later fatally shot. His body, along with that of a baby, was reportedly recovered at the scene.

The Igbo ministers, however, raised alarm over what they called a lack of due diligence, asserting that the publication offered no verified facts, no victim identity, and no credible evidence to substantiate the IPOB claim.

“Once again, the said publication has proven itself to be nothing more than a glorified mouthpiece for state propaganda,” the statement read. “It has abandoned every known standard of credible journalism in favor of ethnic jingoism, character assassination, and shameless clickbait.”

They described the report’s timing—barely 48 hours before IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was due to appear in court—as highly suspicious and possibly a deliberate attempt to prejudice judicial proceedings.

“This is not journalism; this is a disgraceful hatchet job,” the statement continued, accusing the publication of selective bias and ignoring similar actions by other separatist groups in the country.

The clerics posed several questions:

Where is the name of the allegedly killed soldier?

What investigations were conducted?

Why is IPOB continually targeted without proof?

They further alleged that the newspaper’s agenda is “to criminalize IPOB and interfere with the legal process of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“No amount of media manipulation, no torrent of lies, and no cowardly ethnic agenda will erase the truth. History will remember who stood for justice and who sold their soul to stay in business.”

The group warned against the dangers of inciting ethnic tension through unverified reports and urged the media to uphold the principles of responsible journalism.

“You can demonize all you want, but we remain firm in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the rights of our people,” they concluded.