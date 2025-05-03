Idahosa promises effective healthcare services by PHCs in Edo state

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE deputy governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has promised effective healthcare service delivery at the grassroots level of the state through Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo where he said the deputy governor noted that in line with the SHINE Agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo, the government will give affordable and qualitative healthcare services for all, especially vulnerable people.

Idahosa who stated this in Benin during the inaugural meeting with the taskforce on PHCs and other stakeholders, said the aim is to enable the government identify grey areas and build traction for effective service delivery.

While presiding over the inaugural meeting, Idahosa pointed out that the government is in positon to cut down on morbidity, boost maternal and child health as well as ensure the overall health of Edo residents.

The statement said Idahosa noted that people at the grassroots need to be covered with the provision of adequate healthcare to minimize their referrals to secondary healthcare centres based on the fact that time is key on issues which relate to health.

According to him, “the mandate of Governor Monday Okpebholo is clear as he is poised to enhance primary healthcare service delivery in Edo State by ensuring accessibility, accountability, quality, and efficiency of healthcare at all levels.

“This gathering represents a pivotal step in our collective mission to strengthen the PHCs system in our state and improve healthcare outcomes for all.”

He maintained that PHC is the foundation of an efficient and sustainable health system which he said is the first point of access for the citizens, the cornerstone of preventive care, and a crucial determinant of overall public health.

Idahosa stated that without a robust PHC system, communities remain vulnerable to preventable diseases, maternal and child health challenges, and other pressing healthcare concerns.

While pointing out the assigned roles of members of the Taskforce who are to operate under the “One roof” programme, Idahosa told them to channel their energies towards achieving results.

He encouraged all stakeholders to put all hands on deck to foster a multi-sectoral approach that harnesses the expertise and commitment of all stakeholders.

“I am encouraging the Local government chairmen to take an active role in prioritizing PHC within their jurisdictions as they hold the responsibility to ensure functional health facilities, and proper resource allocation for sustainable healthcare improvements.

“I am also soliciting for the collaboration, resource-sharing, and collective problem-solving by stakeholders to support the administration of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as he works to fortify primary healthcare in Edo State

“The government is poised to strengthen immunization programmes, improve maternal and child health care services, and ensure the provision of essential medical resources across all local government areas.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole who highlighted the perspective of the Health Ministry in his speech, stated that to achieve close universal health coverage, the state through his ministry has carried out a digitization training on the district health information system for 146 medical record officers/facility managers.

According to him, the ministry has also conducted training for data officers to improve monitoring and evaluation to strengthen PHC, procured and distributed 210 laptops and tablets to PHCs across the 18 councils to direct facility reporting and policy tilt of government.

Members of the Taskforce cut across the Ministries of Health, Communication and Orientation, Education, Local Government Commission, the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, and the Edo State PHC Development Agency.

Others include faith-based organizations in addition with development partners drawn from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.