ICPC takes war against corruption to Osun secondary schools

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, in Osun State has extended its engagement on corruption to secondary schools in the State.

The Commission, in collaboration with the Osun State Government, organized the engagement programme to give children a voice in the war against corruption and prepare them for a corrupt-free society.

Speaking at the event held at the NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, on Wednesday, ICPC’s Osun Residents Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr Yusuf Olatunji, said the event was aimed at stimulating students’ interest in the war against corruption.

His words, “You are not too young to make a difference. Your voices matter. Your creativity matters. Your ideals, when rooted in integrity, are powerful tools that can challenge societal norms and inspire others to do what is right. Through your debates, you articulate ideas that can transform policy. Through your drama performances, you expose the tragic consequences of corruption and offer hope for a better future.

“Your participation here is not just for trophies or accolades. You are making history. You are part of a national movement towards ethical reawakening. You are the torchbearers of a new Nigeria where honesty is honoured and corruption is shamed.

“Let me emphasize this: The battle against corruption begins in the mind. It starts with personal choices, choosing to do your assignments honestly, refusing to engage in examination malpractice, reporting injustice when you see it, and treating others with fairness and respect. These are the foundations of a just society. These are the values that the ICPC seeks to instil in every Nigerian, beginning with our youth.

“We must, therefore, continue to invest in character development and civic education. Our educational institutions must become sanctuaries of integrity and innovation. Teachers must serve as mentors, not just instructors. Parents must become role models, not bystanders. The government must remain committed to transparency and accountability in every sphere. Only then can we truly build a corruption-free nation.

“Corruption is not a cultural trait; it is a choice. It is not an inheritance; it is an error. And it is not destiny, it is a disease that can be cured”.

Speaking with newsmen on the side of the programme, the Chairman of the Osun State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Mr Ibukun Fadipe, charged students in Osun State and beyond to join the anti-corruption battle to secure their future from the virus that stagnates the country’s growth.

In his words, “I will use this opportunity to thank the organizers of this program, as this will enable our children to understand what corruption is all about and why they shouldn’t engage in bad vices.

“The state government through the Ministry of Education will try to organize anti-corruption groups in all our secondary schools in order to impress the danger of corruption in them.”

Vanguard News