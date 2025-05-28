ICPC boss raises alarm over pervasive corruption in local governments

Musa Aliyu, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that the insidious roots of corruption often find fertile ground at the local government level.

Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said this at the hybrid interactive forum held with the National Anti-Corruption Coalition (NACC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ICPC boss, who spoke on “Accountability and Corruption Prevention in Local Government Administration,” called for collective efforts to tackle noxious corruption at the grassroots

According to him, local government administration, often described as the closest tier of government to the people, is undeniably the bedrock of our democratic governance.

“It is at this level that the daily realities of our citizens are shaped, where essential services are meant to be delivered, and where development initiatives should directly impact lives.

“From primary healthcare and basic education to sanitation and rural infrastructure, the effectiveness of local government is directly proportional to the well-being of our communities.

“However, it is also at this level that the insidious tentacles of corruption often find fertile ground.

“The diversion of funds meant for local projects, ghost worker syndicates, inflated contracts, and the misappropriation of internally generated revenues are but a few examples of the corrupt practices that undermine the very essence of local governance.”

He said that when corruption thrived at the local level, it directly impeded development, eroded public trust, and ultimately stunted the progress of the nation.

Aliyu described it as a betrayal of the trust reposed in public officials by the very people they were meant to serve.

He said that the ICPC fully recognised “the critical role that a robust and accountable local government system plays in national development.”

Aliyu urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against corruption at the local government level.

“Members of the National Anti-Corruption Coalition, your tireless efforts in advocating for good governance, raising public awareness, and holding power to account are highly commendable.

“You are the eyes and ears of the people, and a vital partner in this ongoing fight. We at the ICPC value your insights, your experiences, and your commitment to this cause,” he said.

The ICPC boss called for pragmatic approaches on how to enhance financial transparency and accountability in local government finances.

He said that there was the need to put in place measures to ensure judicious utilization of allocations from the Federation Account and internally generated revenues.

According to him there is also need to strengthen internal control systems and audit processes at the local government level.

“We must explore innovative ways to empower citizens to demand accountability from their local government officials.

“Citizen’s participation in budget monitoring, project oversight, and reporting of corrupt practices is paramount. We need to sensitize our communities on their rights and responsibilities, fostering a culture where corruption is not tolerated but actively resisted.

“We must also acknowledge the challenges faced by local government officials, including capacity gaps and, sometimes, undue external pressures.

“While we will not condone corruption, we must also work towards building a system that is resilient and equips officials with the necessary tools and training to resist temptation and uphold ethical conduct,” he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria reiterated that the fight against corruption was not a one-off event.

“It is an ongoing battle that requires sustained effort, unwavering commitment, and the active participation of all stakeholders.

“The success of our efforts in local government administration will have a ripple effect, contributing significantly to national development and fostering a more equitable and prosperous society for all Nigerians,” Aliyu said