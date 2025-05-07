Iconic Open University launches campuses in Kano, Kebbi

The Iconic Open University, Sokoto, has launched two new campuses in Kano and Kebbi States.

A statement issued by the university management said the launch of the campuses is part of a significant move to enhance educational access.

The statement added that the expansion aligns with the university’s mission to broaden its reach and provide accessible, quality education to more students across the country in their comfort zones.

“The Kano campus, strategically located along Gwarzo-BUK Road, adjacent to the NYSC State Secretariat, promises accessible education to the state’s large population.

“Whilst the Kebbi State campus, situated at №3 along Emir Haruna Road, opposite Rima Quarters in Birnin Kebbi, shall also be a one-stop campus for students’ learning and any other engagements in Kebbi and its environs.

“These campuses are expected to engage the undergraduate and postgraduate students and are tailored to meet the diverse needs of students while fostering an environment for academic excellence and innovation,” the statement added.

The Iconic Open University is a pioneering distance learning private university licensed by the NUC. It is known for its flexible learning approaches in technology, business administration, management, and allied health sciences.

This development underscores the university’s commitment to domestication and aims to align its educational offerings with regional employment needs, thus boosting job prospects for its graduates.

According to the university, these new additions will further strengthen its goal of delivering inclusive and transformative education” that is easily accessible to students and allows them to learn from home, business or workplace.

The statement asked prospective students seeking admission to visit the university website for more information about the programs and the enrollment process.

Vanguard News