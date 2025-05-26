Ichabod: Ogochukwu Eloike tackles health, welfare consequences of societal silence on women

By Sola Ogundipe

In a thought-provoking literary event, celebrated author and strategic communicator, Nono Ogochukwu Eloike, has challenged the deeply entrenched silence culture that sidelines women’s voices and negatively impacts their health and welfare.

In her new book, Ichabod: Daughters Who Did Not Inherit Their Mothers’ Silence, she confronts societal norms and highlights the psychological and emotional toll of suppressing women’s voices.

Ichabod is sparking a movement to empower women to make bold choices, support one another, and break free from societal constraints, transforming pain into purpose and silence into action.

Drawing from her personal experiences and a decade in behavioral change communications, Eloike crafted the book that challenges women to move beyond being passive participants in society. “Ichabod is about reclaiming our glory,it’s about women stepping up, not just as bystanders, but as active builders of the world we want to see,” she told a diverse audience, underscoring the connection between enforced silence and mental health struggles such as anxiety, depression, and identity suppression, among others.

She argued that many women sacrifice their destinies for societal acceptance, particularly through marriage, often at the expense of their emotional well-being.

“The institutionalization of the silence culture births impunity, femicide, and the suppression of women. In such a society, women who speak their minds and are actively deciding the trajectory of their lives are called stubborn, unmarriageable, loud, and unsubmissive, she noted.

Further, Eloike said, “Usually, what a patriarchal society calls submission is subjugation. That is, forcefully taking from women their will power and right of agency so that they can follow through an already established process which is designed to serve patriarchy with little or no benefit for women.”

She stressed that a society that discourages women from expressing themselves forces them into cycles of pretentious living, which leads to chronic stress and diminished self-worth.

In the book, Eloike emphasized the importance of fostering autonomy for women to make life decisions before marriage, asserting that true feminism benefits society as a whole by promoting self-determination and emotional authenticity.

She argued that when women and men support one another’s growth and individuality, the divorce rate may decline, reducing long-term mental health struggles caused by mismatched expectations.

“It’s my life experience, and I believe that every woman reaches a point in her life where she encounters a certain level of pain. At that moment, you must decide whether to take a risk or move forward.

“For me, I pondered what value I could add to the lives of women to help us transcend the role of merely being receivers or students in society. As a result, I realised that Ichabod embodies that experience. Although it has legal implications, it ultimately represents an illusion.”

As conversations around feminism and mental health continue to evolve, Ichabod positions itself as a critical piece in the fight for psychological wellness and gender equity, and the call to action is for the dismantling of the silence around women for the sake of a healthier, more balanced society.

“First and foremost, I want women to start making choices. This is important because, too often, women feel as though they must follow a man, only to find that the man has left.

“Why are you focused on building the man instead of investing in yourself? I encourage women to make choices that truly benefit them. When it comes to safeguarding your rights to choice and destiny, consider presenting peace as a strategy for preparing for conflict.

“I encourage women to make choices that benefit them. If it serves your interests, pursue it wholeheartedly, without apologies or guilt, and strive for everything you desire.

The book reading sparked crucial conversations around the need for a cultural shift in how women’s voices are regarded. Eloike’s work challenges the narrative that submission equates to silence, advocating instead for a world where women are empowered to speak their truth without fear of societal retaliation.