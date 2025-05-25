Ibeju-Lekki’s boom demands smart planning —Expert

Developer of Shalom Park Estate, Oluremi Oshikanlu, has urged real estate developers in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, to be strategic in their planning, saying it will ensure sustainable development and prevent potential pitfalls as the area transforms into a major economic hub.

Oshikanlu said coordinated efforts between government, developers and local communities were crucial for realising Ibeju-Lekki’s full potential and guaranteeing long-term prosperity.

Oshikanlu said: “The infrastructural development in Ibeju-Lekki is a game-changer, positioning the region as a West African economic powerhouse. To truly capitalise on this transformation and create a sustainable environment, strategic planning must be paramount in every development initiative.”



He stressed the importance of anticipating future needs in areas like urban planning, transportation networks, utilities access and social infrastructure (schools, healthcare).

He said: “As Ibeju-Lekki attracts more residents and businesses, we must proactively establish frameworks that support a high quality of life and facilitate seamless economic activity. This requires collaboration and foresight from all stakeholders.”

Oshikanlu cautioned that a lack of strategic planning could lead to challenges like increased traffic congestion, strain on existing infrastructure, and social displacement.

According to him, “we have a unique opportunity to build a modern, well-organised urban center in Ibeju-Lekki. This requires a commitment to integrated planning encompassing land use management, environmental conservation, and all aspects of sustainable development. The focus now should be on building a resilient and well-planned future for this rapidly evolving landscape.”

On his part, Business Development Manager at Shalom Park Estate, Oluwatobi Ariremako, said: “The opportunities in Ibeju-Lekki are significant. Our business development strategy prioritises sustainable, well-considered projects that contribute positively to the area’s long-term vision. This includes environmental impact assessments, community integration, and creating liveable, functional spaces.”



Ariremako highlighted the necessity for a clear and consistent regulatory framework to guide development and boost investor confidence, saying: “Transparency and predictability in land administration and development approvals are vital for fostering a stable and attractive investment climate in Ibeju-Lekki.”