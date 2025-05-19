Ibadan airport to begin international flights 2026

The Oyo State Government says Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, will begin international flight operations by June 2026.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan.

Oyelade said the international terminal, currently at 15 per cent completion, is expected to be ready for international flights by June 2026.

He added that efforts were in top gear to upgrade the airport to meet international standards.

The upgrade includes extending the runway from 2,400 metres to 3,000 metres, the commissioner explained.

He said the runway will also be widened from 45 metres to 60 metres to handle wide-body aircraft.

The airfield lighting has been upgraded to CAT C, and firefighting response enhanced to boost safety.

“Facilities for Customs, Immigration, and other essential agencies are also being put in place,” Oyelade noted.

However, he said local flight operations will resume by the end of this year.

He stated that the runway, apron, taxiway, and blast pads are now 55 per cent complete.

According to him, these upgrades will allow local flights to resume once approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities.

Oyelade said the development aligns with the government’s vision to modernise the Ibadan airport.

“By improving our infrastructure, we enhance domestic travel and prepare for international operations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the upgrade project was flagged off on Sept. 18, 2024.

The airport was temporarily shut in March 2025 to accelerate construction work.