I will resist invaders into our gold-rich communities – Owa Obokun

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

ILESA – The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has vowed to lead his people to resist invaders into gold-rich communities during his reign.

He lamented the activities of illegal miners in the communities, saying it exposed Ijesaland to environmental pollution

Addressing personalities at the unveiling of a video documentary on the state of mining in Ijesaland, themed ‘Value-creating best mining practice and world-class environmental stewardship’, he noted that Ijesa people are not cowards but believe in living peacefully with everyone.

According to him, the issue of gold mining has been an area of interest to me for the past 10 years. The cogent thing that I see is that some speakers have enumerated, gold mining is a heavy investment, and we need a coalition of investors first; it must be local before you can get International investors.

“There are a lot of studies that have to be supported by some international analysts from Canada, South Africa and Australia. This is very expensive, but we must first start with a local consultant, and you let them guide you Truly, Ijesa has a lot of potential in gold to tap into.

“Precisely, Ijesa hold is 24 karat, it is true, that a lot of illegal miners have messed up many areas. I am also aware that we have security issues where illegal miners threaten our communities. I must say that Ijesa people are not cowards; we are just allowing peace, but let me tell you that during my reign we would resist invaders in our gold-rich areas.”

While calling for a conducive atmosphere to harness the full potential hold in Ijesaland, he adds, “It requires a lot of investment, it is not millions but billions, and that is why it needs collaborative efforts by our well-to-do business people scattered all over the country. So I plead with all and sundry to get international recognition,n and once we cross that line, the sky is the limit.”

The Chairman of the Coronation Media Committee, Mr Shola Oshunkeye, disclosed that the activity is part of the lineup for the Friday coronation of Oba Haastrup as the 41st Owa Obokun.