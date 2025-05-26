I was shot, my bike stolen by suspected armed robbers – Commercial motorcyclist cries out

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A commercial motorcyclist, Taiwo Adesooye, has narrated how he was shot by suspected armed robbers who later stole his motorcycle in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

The victim, who is currently bearing bullets in his hand, said four armed men attacked him around 8 pm behind Ogo Oluwa hospital in the commercial town of Ore.

Narrating his ordeal, Taiwo said he was shot after the hoodlums pushed him from the motorcycle, dragged him to a corner, shot and disposed of his motorcycle.

According to him, “on that fateful evening around 8 pm, I had just dropped off a passenger and her child in the Ogooluwa area, hoping to conclude my day’s work.

“As I was leaving, I noticed a man approaching a junction. I drove off, thinking that he might hire me for another trip, but he didn’t.

“Suddenly, I felt uneasy when i saw the four men emerging from the bush. Initially, I thought they were security personnel when they told me to stop and stay calm, assuring me they weren’t after me.

“However, they quickly revealed their true intention, pulling out weapons like cutlass and gun from a bag.

“They began to beat me mercilessly, pushed me off my motorcycle, and stole my phone and money.

“As they were about to leave, despite my agony from the beating, one of them said I shouldn’t be killed.

“But before I could regain from the beating, I felt a sharp pain, one of them shot me in the left hand, and they fled leaving me in the pool of my blood and pain.

“These men are wicked people, they ordered me to a corner and I did. The next thing I heard was a gunshot.

” They stole my bike and money. I could not know myself again because I was bleeding on the ground until people came and rushed me to the hospital.”

Taiwo said that his attackers believed he was dead after shooting him.

“Snatching of motorcycles and killing Okada riders is now rampant in Ore and its metropolis “

Recall that another motorcyclist, Nazifi Ibrahim, was murdered by armed robbers who also, stole his motorcycle in the same area last week.