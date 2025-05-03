I want to inspire women with my music – Osa Nkiru

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian-born singer Osa Nkiru, is rapidly gaining recognition as a rising figure in the burgeoning African RnB landscape.

Her latest track, “All for Me,” showcases her powerful vocals and her knack for crafting relatable narratives of love and romance.

In a recent chat with Vanguard, the Nairobi-based star shared insights into her soulful RnB fusions, musical journey and aspiration to empower women through her artistry.

Reflecting on her musical origin, Osa revealed, “I have always been in the musical field. My family’s very musical on my dad’s side, so I grew up singing and practicing with various musical instruments.”

While music has always been a part of her life, she transitioned to a full-time artiste only recently, after graduating from Oberlin College in Ohio, where she studied Biology and African Studies. While in school, Osa consistently made music, with her debut single released in 2021. However, the past year marked a significant shift, with more frequent releases and a full immersion into her music career.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest single, “All For Me,” she explained that the song took shape during a writing camp in Lagos. “When we listened to the beat and heard the saxophone, the vibe was just very soft and sultry and very lovey-dovey, and that’s the route that we went on.” She further elaborated on the song’s evolving meaning, particularly around Valentine’s Day, describing it as “really just about being in the moment with somebody, slowing down and taking time.”

Osa’s musical foundation is deeply rooted in the RnB of the 2000s. “I grew up listening to a lot of R&B. I grew up in the 2000s R&B era. So that was a huge inspiration in terms of my musical influence and the artists that I look up to,” she stated, naming iconic artists like Jordin Sparks, Rihanna, Keri Hilson, and Beyoncé as early influences.

While her core remains in RnB, the rise of Afrobeats has also inspired her to explore fusions of the two genres. “I want to be one of the big names in the Afro-R&B scene. I really want to inspire people. I want to inspire young black musicians like myself. I want to be able to do what I love and move people with my music.”

Beyond her musical talents, Osa shared her passion for various forms of art, including drawing and painting. She also expressed a deep interest in black women’s health and biology, indicating a desire to make meaningful impact beyond music.

“I’m passionate about the empowerment of black women. That’s at the forefront of what I want to do, musically and with science and medicine.” she stated.