I switched nationality to connect with Nigerian roots – Super Eagles’ Agu

Werder Bremen of Germany and Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Felix Agu.

Werder Bremen of Germany full-back Felix Agu has revealed that he switched nationality to connect with his Nigerian roots.

Agu, who is part of the Super Eagles players called up for the Unity Cup, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in London that he is delighted to be cleared to represent Nigeria.

An elated Agu described the latest development as a ‘great feeling’ for him.

NAN reports that Agu was recently cleared by the world football governing body, FIFA, to represent Nigeria after the German FF had written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and junior levels.

That he only played two friendly games for the U21 team in 2019.

The 25-year-old said he is now focused on contributing to take the Super Eagles to the next level and expressed the hope of winning trophies with the national team.

The young defender expressed his admiration for Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha, saying, “I look up to him.”

Agu’s passion for Nigerian culture extends beyond football, with favourites including Nigerian music sensations Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and Davido, as well as traditional dishes like jollof rice and plantain.

“It is a great feeling to represent Nigeria, such a big country, and like I said before, it is to connect with my Nigerian roots from my father’s side.

“My experience so far has been good. I have had two training sessions now, a very warm welcome, and great guys here.

“I’m looking forward to the game; it is beyond a friendly game because of the rivalry. We have prepared well, and I hope we have a good game against them (Ghana),” he said.

Agu’s impressive performance for Werder Bremen in the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season, with 22 appearances and 3 goals, makes him a promising addition to the Super Eagles.

NAN reports that his speed, versatility, and determination are expected to strengthen the team’s defence. (NAN)