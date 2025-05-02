I questioned God’s call one month after quitting my job – Jerry Eze

Founder of Streams of Joy International, Jerry Eze, has opened up about a period of deep doubt that followed his bold decision to leave a stable corporate career for full-time ministry.

Speaking at the WithChude Live event, the 42-year-old preacher and internet personality revealed that just a month after his resignation, he found himself questioning whether he truly heard from God.

“I remembered one month after I had resigned. I thought I made the biggest mistake of my life,” Eze recalled. You read bible. You pray. I felt like, can God really make me jobless because I love to do something?”

Before stepping into ministry, Eze worked as a communications specialist with high-profile global organisations including the World Bank’s HIV/AIDS project and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). But despite that promising trajectory, he felt a strong call to something greater.

That call, however, quickly led to a season of uncertainty and fear.

Looking back, Eze now believes that difficult period wasn’t a mistake, but a divine setup.

“But I knew that that was the time of being set apart for preparation for the what the world is witnessing right now,” he said.

As the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), Eze has become a globally recognised figure in digital ministry. But he says his decision to share this vulnerable part of his journey is about more than personal reflection—it’s to help others find strength in their moments of struggle.

“If you have been tempted, someone wants to know ‘How tempted were you?’ If you ever tried to give up, someone wants to know how did you try to give up,” he said. “We are just part of the big picture that God is creating.”