‘I painted houses at midnight to build my dream’ — Grace Ibhakhomu shares grass-to-grace story on ‘Real Talk With Kike’

In a deeply moving and revealing interview on the latest episode of “Real Talk With Kike,” the Managing Director of Lifecard International Investment Ltd, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, opened up about her incredible journey from humble beginnings to becoming a globally recognized real estate CEO.

Speaking with ace broadcaster Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, Ofure passionately reflected on her grassroots story, her enduring commitment to service, and how resilience, not shortcuts, paved her path to success.

“Thinking life is fast food is why many youths struggle,” Ofure said, addressing the impatience of the younger generation. “They want everything fast — fast money, fast results. But life is not fast food. Service is dying. I served for 15 to 18 years before opening my own company. I carried bags, I shined shoes. I painted people’s houses at night. I built from scratch.”

Sharing more about her humble beginnings, she recalled painting shops at Lagos’ famous Computer Village deep into the night, often from 12 midnight to 6:00 a.m.

“I painted Blessed Computers by myself with my hands. There was no abroad story. Lagos was my ‘abroad.’ I painted with my hands because I knew service would make me a leader someday.”

Ofure also spoke candidly about the challenges of financing real estate projects in Nigeria. While acknowledging public skepticism about entrepreneurs, she stressed that a wrong mindset often holds people back more than a lack of opportunities.

“The truth is, real estate is capital intensive, and banks may not believe in your dream immediately. When you see people succeeding, don’t assume there’s a hidden benefactor. My entire journey began with the right mindset, not with shortcuts,” she emphasized.

Recalling a pivotal moment, she revealed how a casual conversation with a former schoolmate holding a flashy phone inspired her.

“I asked her what she did. I never thought negatively. I refused to believe success meant fraud or shortcuts because I didn’t want to become rich as a criminal. That mindset shaped me. Over time, it became my reality.”

In discussing her Grace Awakening Program, Ofure explained how the foundation combines spiritual teachings, mentorship, and community support to reshape perspectives and groom future leaders.

“I tell young people — when you build the foundation right, even if life shakes you, you know how to start again. That’s the resilience that sustains success.”