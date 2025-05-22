I never met Tinubu over Fidelity Bank debt claims – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has denied news reports alleging that he met President Bola Tinubu in Rome over a debt allegedly owed by Fidelity Bank.

Obi’s denial was contained in a statement he released on Thursday.

He stated that the report was the handiwork of blackmailers hell-bent on casting him in a bad light.

He said, “It’s obvious that the biggest business for blackmailers now is talking about Peter Obi from every negative perspective.

Even my solemn spiritual trip to Rome has been twisted into yet another blackmail campaign by merchants paid ostensibly to propagate anything negative against Obi.

“One such individual, whose entire life revolves around blackmail, falsely claimed that I went to Rome to have a private meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding a purported ₦225 billion debt crisis involving Fidelity Bank.

These claims are not only baseless and malicious but entirely false.”

Obi categorically stated that he had never sought an audience with nor met President Tinubu since he assumed office, except for a brief minute-long meeting at the arena of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome during the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV.

He explained that he was previously in Rome on May 9th for the lying in state of Pope Francis and immediately after the Mass and exchanging pleasantries, he went straight from Vatican City to London and then back to Nigeria.

The Labour Party candidate also addressed the claim that he owns Fidelity Bank, stating that he does not.

He explained that he had served as Chairman/Director of three banks/financial institutions, including Fidelity, which has over 500,000 shareholders, none of whom hold a majority stake.

Obi concluded by praying for those peddling falsehoods and engaging in blackmail, wishing them the virtues of gratitude and understanding.