I lost everything but my wife stayed – Actor Tito Harrison

Nollywood actor Tito Harrison has revealed the harrowing details of his battle with liver disease and a chronic ulcer, a period he described as the most devastating chapter of his life.

In a heartfelt interview on Talk To B, the podcast hosted by actress Biola Adebayo, Harrison shared how the prolonged illness not only drained his resources but also pushed him to give up everything he owned, including his house and car, just to cover hospital bills.

“When I was battling with liver disease and chronic ulcer, my wife stood by me when everybody left me,” he said.

“It is good to have a good wife. I sold my house, car and everything I had to pay hospital bills.

After moving to a rented house, I couldn’t afford the rent again so we had to stay at my mother-in-law’s place. If I come to this world again, it is my wife I will marry.”

Despite the gravity of his health condition, Tito Harrison said what hurt the most was the lack of support—and even ridicule—from some of his colleagues in the film industry.

He recalled a particular incident where a colleague publicly mocked his situation.

“There was a time they interviewed someone and he said, ‘Tito Harrison is finished. He’s now living in his wife’s mother’s house.’ I have the publication. Even if it’s true, must you say it? Even if it had been so, if you can’t rally around me, you don’t vilify me or kill my reputation,” he lamented.

Vanguard News