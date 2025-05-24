I like Rashford, Diaz, they’re fantastic – Barca coach Flick

Flick

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford are “fantastic players” amid speculation the Spanish champions are interested in signing one of them.

This season Raphinha has excelled on the left wing and on Thursday signed a contract extension until 2028, but Barca are looking to add another option to their squad for that position.

Sporting director Deco admitted he liked the Premier League duo earlier in the week on Spanish radio and Flick confirmed he is of a similar opinion.

“Normally I don’t want to speak about players that are not in my team, but of course both of them are fantastic players,” Flick told a news conference Saturday, a day before Barca’s final La Liga match at Athletic Bilbao.

“I like them and we will see what happens — but of course they are fantastic players.”

England international Rashford is out of favour at Manchester United and spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.

Colombian winger Diaz is a regular for Premier League champions Liverpool and could cost around 80 million euros ($91 million), which would represent a significant financial outlay for a Barca side still struggling in that regard.

This season they had to battle La Liga through the court system to allow Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to play after they were not registered in time because of economic issues.

Barca winger Ansu Fati is linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, having played just six La Liga matches under Flick this season.

“(Ansu leaving) is not my decision, he has a contract and will make the decision,” said Flick.

“When he wants to speak with me he can do that, it’s not a problem, but for me it’s his decision.”

Flick renewed his Barca deal until 2027 this week after a season in which the Catalans won a domestic treble, adding the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup to their league triumph.

The German coach said he thought things might be trickier in the coming season but that Barca would look to raise their level further still.

“We also want to improve next season, I know it’s not easy, the next season may be tougher than this season,” added Flick.

“But of course we have confidence, we know how good we can play football, but we also have to work on this level… (and the staff) also have to work hard and give the players more options.”

AFP