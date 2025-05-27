I hold no bitterness against anyone over 2023 polls – Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he harbours no grudge against anyone over the events of the 2023 polls.

He also disclosed that he suffered no personal injury over the events of the election.

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a courtesy call on him at his country home ,Umuobiakwa in Obingwa LGA ,by political stakeholders from the nine council areas of the Ukwa la Ngwa bloc, described the events not as a personal setback, but as a collective one for well-meaning people of Abia State.

The political stakeholders who came from different political parties, had pleaded with the former Governor to forget the events of the past, especially the 2023 election, and take up the political leadership of the Ukwa la Ngwa bloc.

Responding to their appeals, Ikpeazu called for the unity of the Ukwa la Ngwa people to enable them reclaim their rightful place in the state.

He said ;”I hold no grudge against anyone.There were no personal injuries done to me. What happened was a setback to our collective agenda of building a state where no one feels marginalized. For those who didn’t align with that vision at the time, I believe they simply hadn’t seen the light. But we must move forward.

“Our people still feel greatly shortchanged, especially under the current dispensation. The time has come for us to come together again. I have no option but to rise to the occasion, and I will do so with strategy and purpose.”

Ikpeazu added that leadership comes with responsibility and assured that he is ready to embrace it.

“The mark of a good leader is to ensure that both the vessel and the people are safe as you take them to shore,” he said. “This is a responsibility that fate and destiny have placed on my shoulders. I didn’t ask for it, but now that it has come, I won’t run away from it.”

The political stakeholders including former Commissioners,Chief Don Ubani, Chief Emeka Stanley, Elder Godwin Nna,Chief Chinwe Nwanganga amongst others, declared their loyalty to Ikpeazu’s political leadership and, urged him to forget the past.

They described Ikpeazu’s acceptance of the political leadership of the zone as the beginning of a healing process following the 2023 elections.

Summarizing the position of the group, Chief Don Ubani, said the Ukwa la Ngwa people have resolved to stand firmly behind Ikpeazu as their political leader, despite their political differences.

He said;”In 2023, something happened that was not in the interest of our people. But today, we are here to reaffirm that you are our leader,you are our flagship, our point of destination. No matter what may have happened, our collective confidence remains firmly reposed in you and your leadership. We do not just want you; we demand that you continue to lead your people. We have no option, no alternative. Whether at the national or state level, you remain our rudder, our roadmap. Wherever you go, we will follow.

“You broke the jinx of over 40 years by becoming the first Ukwa la Ngwa man to serve as Governor. We are proud of the legacy you left behind. While you were in office, you created opportunities for the poor and used appointments strategically to fight poverty. Sadly, such opportunities no longer exist in the current administration.”