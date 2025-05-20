I channelled the pain – Dunsin Oyekan on coping six years after wife’s death

Dunsin Oyekan

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has opened up about his emotional journey of grief and spiritual healing, six years after the passing of his wife, Adedoyin Oyekan.

Adedoyin died on May 18, 2019. While the family has kept the details surrounding her death private, her passing left a profound impact on Oyekan and their two children.

In an Instagram post, the gospel artiste shared how he has navigated the pain by turning to God in worship.

“Most people wondered how I survived. I didn’t numb the pain, I channeled it! I found closure in the Presence of God, understood from God’s perspective, accepted His sovereignty and found joy in His presence!” he wrote.

He continued, “That’s the path of Life… 6 years after, with tears of joy, all I still have to say is GOD IS GOOD!”

Dunsin and Adedoyin got married in February 2013, and their union was blessed with two children before her untimely death.

A talented musician from a young age, Oyekan began singing and playing the guitar at just 10 years old.

His musical career has seen him release over thirty songs and served as the former music director for the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) choir.

Dunsin Oyekan has released notable albums such as Kingdom Now (2019), The Gospel of the Kingdom (2021), The Glory Experience (2022), and most recently, The Great Commission (2024).

Vanguard News