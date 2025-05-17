‘I can’t recall how many children we’ve abducted for ritual’ – Suspect nabbed in Ilorin

The suspect

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

A suspected kidnapper in his 20s has said he cannot recall the number of children his gang had taken from Ilorin, Kwara State.

He made the startling confession on Friday when he was caught in the state capital. The suspect was almost lynched but for the intervention of a police team on routine patrol.

In a trending video, the suspect, with bruises on his face and other parts of the body, said he couldn’t remember the number of children his team had kidnapped in Ilorin for money ritual.

He mentioned the names of other members of the gang. Also, he told the mob that their team leader resides in Dagbolu, a suburb of Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Furthermore, the suspect said that he was given N10 million by the team leader to carry out the kidnapping act.

Police step in

Spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Adetoun, confirmed in a statement issued in Ilorin that the suspect was now in the Police custody, undergoing interrogation.

However, Adetoun cautioned residents of Kwara State against mob action and jungle justice, stressing that, “such acts are not only unlawful but can also result in the miscarriage of justice.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station rather than resort to self-help or violence.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of a video circulating the media space of a young man, who was accused and apprehended for child kidnapping in Ilorin.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public that on Friday, 16th May, 2025, at about 7 p.m., operatives of the Kwara State Police Command apprehended an adult male (name unknown) for alleged child kidnapping in Ilorin.

“The suspect, who claimed he was from Osun State, was apprehended by a joint patrol team of police operatives and community vigilante members during a routine operation.

“He was rescued from a violent mob who had accused him of attempted kidnap of a child, and were on the verge of executing jungle justice.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and identify other individuals who may be connected to this incident.

“The complainant(s) involved are yet to report at command headquarters to provide more information to aid police detectives in unraveling this incident.

“Further updates will be provided as investigations unfold,” the statement said.

