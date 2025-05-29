I barely sleep due to decisions I have to make — Gov Mbah

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Bayo Wahab

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says the weight of the decision he has to make in governing the people of Enugu frequently gives him sleepless nights.

The governor said he is constantly thinking about how his decision affects the people.

Governor Mbah said this while speaking on Thursday at the second anniversary of his administration.

He said that, as the leader of the state, he has a duty to develop and transform Enugu. Still, while making tough governance decisions, he often pauses to consider the effect of his decisions on the people.

He said, “Change seeks no permission; it moves through persistence. We choose action over comfort. Sometimes, progress over popularity. Real change is not fanciful. It is hard, it resists, and sometimes it tests our faith.

“There have been nights I barely slept because of the weight of the decision we must make. There are days I pause not from indecision but from compassion.

“I’m contstantly thinking, how will this decision affect the people? Havew we though through the consequences? It is part of the burden of leadership. Development is necessary, but it does not come with easy choices. We were not promised ease, only the chance to serve, and so we pressed on, knowing that the first step towards transformation was into the unknown with only the light of our vision as our guide. We chose to act swiftly because we have no luxury of time.”

Earlier, Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, said Governor Mbah deserves a second term and that nobody will stop him from re-election.

He added that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the governor for a second term because of his honesty.

Vanguard News