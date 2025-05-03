Hvntar Live in Concert: Tracing the rise of Ondo’s biggest home-based music star

From recording humble song covers in the corner of his bedroom to signing a major record deal and selling out one of Akure’s top event halls, Hvntar’s journey is a powerful story of passion, perseverance, and soulful artistry. On April 11, 2025, the rising Afrobeats sensation made history with Hvntar Live in Concert, hosted at Bliss World Hotel — an event that redefined what was possible for live music in Ondo State.

More than just a performance, Hvntar Live in Concert was a declaration of intent. The show drew a remarkable crowd, including club owners, CEOs, politicians, and even Special Advisers to the Governor — all gathered under one roof to witness a defining moment for homegrown talent. With the venue packed beyond capacity and about 500 guests in attendance, the night wasn’t just about numbers — it was about impact.

Hvntar’s music continues to strike a chord with fans, thanks to his rich lyrics, heartfelt storytelling, and the soul embedded in every note. Singing his truth and sharing his journey, he’s cultivated a devoted following who see themselves in his sound.

What sets Hvntar apart isn’t just his musical depth, but his commitment to his roots. Though originally from Benue State, he has embraced Ondo State as the heartbeat of his artistry, becoming the most prominent music figure currently based in the region. In a time when many chase industry clout in bigger cities, Hvntar has chosen to grow where his talent was first recognized — and in doing so, he’s redefined local success.

The concert also made history for Akure: never before had a full-scale live-band concert of such caliber been staged in the city. Hvntar didn’t just perform — he set a new standard for what is possible in the local music scene.

Now, a bold new chapter begins. Following the landmark concert, Hvntar is riding on his earlier officially signed contract with Oakland Records, marking a significant milestone in his career. Under this new label, he is set to release his next single, titled “Dance,” in the coming weeks — a high-energy, infectious track that signals a new era in his sound and artistry.

With plans already in motion for an even bigger concert next year — in a larger venue to accommodate his ever-growing fanbase — Hvntar is laying the foundation for a lasting legacy. As the echoes of Hvntar Live in Concert continue to resonate, one thing is clear: Hvntar isn’t just making music — he’s shaping the future of it, right from the place that believed in him first.