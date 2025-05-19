HURIWA queries missing electricity funds, demands answers from minister

— Calls on Tinubu to ensure transparency

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed outrage over the alleged disappearance of over $1 billion intended to boost electricity supply during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The funds, reportedly drawn from NNPC/NLNG dividends, were preserved based on the advice of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, but have since vanished without explanation.

In a press statement released on Monday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, accused Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, the current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), of violating the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by failing to address repeated inquiries about the missing funds.

“The silence from Hon. Ekpo and the current administration is alarming. These funds were earmarked for a critical national development project—electricity supply—and Nigerians deserve to know what happened to them,” Onwubiko said.

HURIWA referenced a May 15, 2015 letter from Alison-Madueke to former President Jonathan, urging the preservation of the funds to prevent alleged misappropriation by certain ministers. According to the rights group, Jonathan followed this advice, instructing that the funds be secured for the development of the electricity sector.

However, HURIWA expressed dismay that despite Alison-Madueke’s stance, she later became the subject of what it described as a “sustained media and political witch-hunt” by the succeeding administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is ironic that a minister who stood firm to protect public funds is now vilified, while the same funds she sought to safeguard were allegedly looted under the next government,” Onwubiko remarked.

The rights group disclosed that it had written twice to Hon. Ekpo under the FOI Act, demanding explanations for the missing funds. Both requests have gone unanswered.

“Hon. Ekpo’s refusal to respond is a blatant violation of the FOI Act. His conduct undermines the principles of accountability and transparency that public officers are sworn to uphold,” HURIWA asserted.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to intervene:

“We urge President Tinubu to direct Hon. Ekpo to comply with the FOI Act and provide a detailed account of the missing funds. Nigerians deserve answers, and the President must show leadership in ensuring transparency.”

HURIWA further raised concerns over the widespread disregard for the FOI Act by public officials.

“It is unacceptable that ministers and agency heads routinely ignore FOI requests without consequence. This culture of impunity erodes public trust in governance,” Onwubiko stated.

The group warned that failure to address this issue sets a dangerous precedent, adding that it is prepared to pursue legal action if the government continues to evade accountability.

“This matter transcends the missing funds—it is about restoring faith in our democratic institutions. We will not relent until Nigerians get the transparency they deserve,” HURIWA concluded.

The controversy underscores persistent concerns about governance, accountability, and the management of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure projects.