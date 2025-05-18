HURIWA demands transparency in FG’s conditional cash transfer claims

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Federal Government to provide full disclosure regarding its claim that 2.3 million households have benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, HURIWA described the claim as questionable and urged the government to publish detailed beneficiary data and the distribution framework.

HURIWA’s demand follows remarks by the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, during a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters. Coker-Odusote announced the revalidation of 2.3 million individuals under the National Social Safety Nets project, noting that disbursements would soon commence. She underscored the importance of accurate identity verification to ensure targeted support and prevent errors such as payments to deceased individuals.

Despite these assurances, HURIWA remains unconvinced, citing a lack of publicly accessible data and transparency in the program’s execution.

According to the group, an independent opinion poll conducted among 50,000 Nigerians revealed that none had received or knew anyone who had benefited from the cash transfers.

HURIWA stated:

“The government’s assertion of disbursing funds to 2.3 million households is unconvincing without verifiable evidence. We demand the immediate publication of the distribution framework and a comprehensive list of beneficiaries in national newspapers to enable public scrutiny.”

The group also accused the government of using the program to serve political interests rather than alleviating poverty, describing the disbursements as “audio cash” that allegedly fail to reach vulnerable Nigerians.

Referencing reports from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), HURIWA highlighted the worsening poverty crisis in Nigeria. The World Bank’s October 2024 Nigeria Poverty and Equity Brief projected that 47 percent of Nigerians would live in poverty in 2024, with 45 million people falling into poverty since 2018/19. Similarly, the IMF’s 2024 Article IV Consultation report noted increasing food insecurity and rising poverty levels.

“It is paradoxical that the government claims to be fighting poverty through cash disbursements, while credible international organizations report an escalating poverty crisis. This contradiction raises valid questions about the effectiveness and integrity of the CCT program,” HURIWA stated.

HURIWA called on the Federal Government to provide a detailed breakdown of the CCT initiative, including the selection criteria, disbursement process, and safeguards to prevent fund diversion. It also advocated for independent audits to verify that the resources are reaching their intended beneficiaries.

“Transparency and accountability must be the cornerstone of all public welfare programs. The government must demonstrate its commitment to these principles by making all relevant information about the CCT program publicly available.”

HURIWA urged civil society groups, the media, and the public to hold the government accountable to ensure social welfare programs genuinely address the needs of Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens.